Aston Villa goalkeeper Lovre Kalinic set for loan exit

Last Updated: 02/09/19 1:15pm

Lovre Kalinic has made 18 international appearances for Croatia

Aston Villa goalkeeper Lovre Kalinic is attracting loan interest from three clubs in France and Germany, Sky sources understand.

Kalinic was signed for a fee in the region of £7m in January this year but failed to cement a regular starting place in Villa's starting XI.

The Croatia international has managed just eight appearances in his Villa career to date after losing his place in the side to Jed Steer last season.

Villa signed Tom Heaton before the start of the current campaign, with Steer acting as back-up to the England international.

Heaton was one of 12 new arrivals over the summer as Villa spent big to try and ensure they remain in the Premier League next season.

