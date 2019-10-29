Jack Grealish: Aston Villa midfielder still in England contention following injury

Jack Grealish has four goals and four assists in all competitions this season

Jack Grealish remains in contention to be selected for England's European Qualifiers against Montenegro and Kosovo in November, despite suffering a calf injury last weekend, Sky Sports News understands.

The midfielder was substituted in the 84th minute of Aston Villa's 3-0 defeat to Manchester City and left the Etihad Stadium on crutches.

Reports suggesting Grealish could be out for up to four weeks and doubtful for selection for England's squad are wide of the mark, Sky Sports News understands.

Grealish in action for Aston Villa against Manchester City

The 24-year-old could return for Villa's Premier League game against Liverpool this weekend, and will likely be available for their Super Sunday clash with Wolves on November 10, live on Sky Sports.

Was always going to be a tough game against such a good side. We’ll take the positives and move on to next week. Hopefully the injury isn’t to bad 🤞🏻#AVFC pic.twitter.com/uhKJei68i1 — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish1) October 26, 2019

Ahead of Villa's defeat to City last weekend, Grealish said he was enjoying playing in a more attacking role in Dean Smith's side this term, and feels he is benefitting by playing closer to new striker Wesley.

Grealish, who has set his sights on playing for the Three Lions, has four goals and four assists in 12 appearances in all competitions for Villa - performances which have seen him touted for a senior England call-up.

Wolves vs A Villa Live on

He has seven caps and two goals for England U21s but is yet to make his debut for Gareth Southgate's senior side.

England face Montenegro on November 14 at Wembley and travel to Pristina to face Kosovo three days later.

Grealish's calf knock will continue to be assessed by Villa's medical team ahead of this weekend's visit of Premier League leaders Liverpool.