Aston Villa target Pepe Reina as Tom Heaton cover

AC Milan's Pepe Reina has become a top target for Aston Villa

Former Liverpool player Pepe Reina is Aston Villa's top goalkeeping target, as they look to cover for the season-ending injury to Tom Heaton.

Dean Smith is looking for an experienced 'keeper, who can slot straight into the side, although it is understood he is reconsidering his priorities after the impressive performance by Orjan Nyland in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Leicester in midweek.

Reina has played 13 games in the last two seasons for AC Milan, and while he is keen to get more game time, he is not yet sold on the idea of a return to England.

The Spain international made 285 appearances for Liverpool between 2005 and 2014 and has won 36 caps.

Smith's overwhelming priority remains signing at least one striker before the end of the month.

Villa had no fit striker in the squad for the 1-1 draw with Leicester at the King Power Stadium on Wednesday.

Smith said on Friday he may play without a striker against Manchester City on Sunday, live on Sky Sports, due to the injury crisis at centre-forward.

Villa are one point above the bottom three going into the weekend fixtures.

