Jack Grealish expected to be fit for Aston Villa vs Leicester after injury concern

Jack Grealish was unable to inspire Aston Villa to victory over Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final

Aston Villa expect Jack Grealish to be fit for their crucial Premier League visit to Leicester next Monday.

The Villa captain appeared to be struggling towards the end of Sunday's 2-1 Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City.

Leicester vs A Villa Live on

However, Villa have confirmed to Sky Sports News that Grealish was suffering from cramp in both calves and will return to training with the rest of the first-team squad on Tuesday.

Villa currently sit 19th in the Premier League on 25 points, two adrift of safety, although they have played a game fewer than their relegation rivals.

Grealish and Villa's focus will now turn back to the Premier League following the Carabao Cup defeat

Despite Villa's struggles, Grealish has excelled during their first season back in the top-flight, leading to calls for him to be called up by England ahead of Euro 2020.

Grealish has scored nine goals and provided eight assists in 30 matches for Villa this campaign.

Villa appear to be facing a tough run-in as they bid to avoid relegation with matches against Chelsea, Wolves, Liverpool, Manchester United, Everton and Arsenal in their final 11 fixtures.