Man City vs Aston Villa: Carabao Cup final player ratings

Sergio Aguero and Phil Foden celebrate the opening goal in the Carabao Cup final

Aston Villa

2:21 Highlights of the Carabao Cup final between Aston Villa and Manchester City Highlights of the Carabao Cup final between Aston Villa and Manchester City

Orjan Nyland - 6

He let Sergio Aguero's opening goal go through his legs but not much he could have done about the second. Nyland also let a few catches slip through his hands and almost gifted Man City another when he dropped a Kevin de Bruyne cross at the feet of Raheem Sterling, but otherwise did well.

Frederic Guilbert - 6

He was too easily beaten by Rodri for the opening goal and had a bit of a battle with Raheem Sterling at the start of the second half.

Bjorn Engels - 7

The defender made some vital blocks when needed. He stopped Sterling from going through on goal and threw himself in front of a Gabriel Jesus shot in the second half for the pick of his contributions. Engels almost equalised for Aston Villa in the 88th minute with a bullet header, which was pushed onto the crossbar.

Tyrone Mings - 7

He did well overall, but was marking Aguero when he scored the opener. Mings made some vital blocks and clearances throughout, including seeing a dangerous De Bruyne cross behind in the second half, and was booked late on. Another solid performance.

Matt Targett - 5

Lost Phil Foden in the build-up to Man City's opening goal and struggled against the 19-year-old for much of the game.

Douglas Luiz - 5

A fairly quiet afternoon. He started to drive down the field just before the hour, only to be fouled by Rodri, but did not do much else otherwise.

Marvelous Nakamba - 5

Nakamba some strong midfield challenges, epitomised by a crunching tackle on Aguero in the second half which he was booked for.

Ahmed Elmohamady - 6

Elmohamady a few spots of goal in the first half and made a good cross in the second period. Booked in the 68th minute for a tackle on David Silva and was substituted not long after. Did not have a great effect on proceedings.

Jack Grealish - 7

Grealish seemed to be everywhere and had a hand in Aston Villa's goal. Was fouled a bit - as expected - but marshalled the midfield well.

Anwar El Ghazi - 7

He was Aston Villa's best attacking threat, heading over early on and hammering a shot at Claudio Bravo in the 24th minute. El Ghazi took full advantage of John Stones' horrendous slip to nab the assist for Aston Villa's goal. Substituted in the 70th minute.

Mbwana Samatta - 6

Samatta scored a sensational header to pull a goal back for Aston Villa and positioned himself superbly between the defenders. However, he did not have too many other chances and came off in the 80th minute.

Substitutes

Trezeguet (for El Ghazi, 70) - 5

Only had a short time to make an impression, but could not turn the tide of the game.

Connor Hourihane (for Elmohamady, 70) - 5

Did well in a frantic final few minutes, delivering a corner and putting some crosses in, but they could not be converted.

Keinan Davis (for Samatta, 80) - 5

Had a ten-minute cameo so could not make much of an impact.

Manchester City

Claudio Bravo - 7

Could do little about Samatta's comeback goal, and apart from one save from Anwar El Ghazi at 1-0, had little else to do until a fine save from Engels late on.

Kyle Walker - 7

Started shakily down the right but when City began to dominate used his pace well to support Phil Foden and was one of their better attacking threats.

Fernandinho - 7

An otherwise typically assured defensive performance was not helped by some poor awareness in the build-up to Villa's goal. Fernandinho had no idea where Samatta was as the ball came into the box - and was punished. One hairy moment after half-time too where a poor header almost set Douglas Luiz away, but he recovered.

John Stones - 5

It's sad to say that Stones never seems far away from a mistake, and he will be grateful to Sergio Aguero and Rodri that his latest stumble did not cost them on the day. That was not his only unconvincing moment - he was beaten to a headed effort from El Ghazi inside the first five minutes which set the tone.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 7

No one had more touches or touches in the opposition half than Zinchenko, whose crossing was a little hit and miss, but his general play decent. Solid and unspectacular, it was no surprise Elmohamady was hooked after failing to get much change out of him.

Ilkay Gundogan - 7

Shielded the back four well and offered plenty going forward, contributing four key passes - more than anyone else on the pitch - and the assist for City's second goal.

Rodri - 7

It's now two in four for Rodri, but it's not time to be eyeing up an Aguero replacement just yet. Played a part in the opener too, crossing for Foden to set up Aguero.

Phil Foden - 8

A performance of maturity beyond his years should perhaps not be a surprise from Foden, who could walk into many Premier League line-ups, but the way he led City's attacking play at times was impressive even by those standards. Enjoyed a good assist, some excellent passing and link-up play and only really lacked a goal as a cherry on top.

David Silva - 6

Silva is always busy - but he was not as convincing on the ball as we have been used to down the years from the captain. His radar seemed off at times and there was little of the defence-splitting play we are used to from him.

Raheem Sterling - 7

Enjoyed a bright performance as he continues his return from injury and looked dangerous off the left flank, but still seems to be sitting deeper than in his ruthless goalscoring streak earlier in the season. Showed tricky feet and good delivery but could still add more.

Sergio Aguero - 7

It had to be Sergio to open the scoring, didn't it? A typically excellent finish from the Argentine got City on their way and he was unlucky not to add to his tally later in the game from a tight angle.

Substitutes

Kevin De Bruyne (for Gundogan, 58) - 6

De Bruyne was his solid self without having a huge impact on the game despite Villa leaving gaps as they searched for an equaliser.

Bernardo Silva (for David Silva, 77) - 6

Looked bright and had one chance to add City's third late on.

Gabriel Jesus (for Aguero, 84) - n/a