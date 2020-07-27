Dean Smith: Aston Villa future secure after Premier League survival

Aston Villa finished the season with a four-game unbeaten run

Dean Smith's future as Aston Villa manager is 100 per cent secure, after he oversaw their Premier League survival in dramatic fashion on the last day of the season.

Villa drew 1-1 at West Ham on Sunday to stay up and ensure Watford and Bournemouth were relegated.

Some newspaper reports in the last month suggested Smith's job was on the line, with Villa owners Wes Edens and Nassef Sawiris unhappy that the club was in a relegation battle after spending over £140m on new players last summer.

But Sky Sports News has been told Villa's hierarchy was considering sticking with Smith, even if the club was immediately relegated back to the Championship.

As it is, Smith, a life-long Villa fan has received a healthy financial bonus for keeping the club in the top division.

Villa's bosses were particularly impressed with how he shored up the team's defence after the season's re-start, working tirelessly during lockdown to make the team more compact and durable.

Villa conceded just twice in the unbeaten run of four games that marked the end of their season.

There will be further money available to strengthen the squad in this transfer window, and Villa have no desire to sell Jack Grealish - unless a big-money offer is made for the club's captain and talisman.

Manchester United are among a number of clubs interested in the 24-year-old midfielder, but they have other transfer targets as well.