Dean Smith: Where's Jack Grealish going? Getting drunk with me!

Jack Grealish celebrates Aston Villa's survival

Dean Smith joked that Jack Grealish's immediate plans are to get drunk, rather than discuss his future, as Aston Villa secured their Premier League status.

Smith's Villa drew 1-1 at West Ham on the final day of the season, thanks to Watford's defeat at Arsenal, despite their survival seeming nearly impossible just a fortnight ago.

Attention will now turn to the summer, with just a seven-week break before the new season starts, and the future of Villa's talisman Grealish, who has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs.

But Smith insists celebrations are first and foremost in his mind, and said he would cost a lot of money for clubs to sign.

Asked about Grealish's future, Smith said: "He goes out and gets drunk with me now!"

He later added: "We've got billionaire owners and he'd cost a lot, a lot of money."

He also told BT Sport: "I'll sit down with the sporting director, CEO and owners tomorrow, but let us enjoy this is great achievement. We were written off by many people and we've managed to stay up on the final day."

Villa picked up eight points from their final four games to survive by just a single point, and were noticeably more solid defensively after the restart.

Smith, who lost his father Ron to coronavirus during the lockdown period, has previously said he watched every Villa game during the three-month break, and believes his side used that period better than any other.

Villa's change since the restart (Per game) Before restart After restart Shots on target faced 5.6 2.8 Goals conceded 2 1.1 Shots faced 18.1 10.1 Errors leading to shots 0.85 0.2

"It's a magnificent achievement from everybody," he told BT Sport. "It's a proud moment, and it actually feels better than last year going up in the play-offs.

"Whether we'd stayed up or gone down today, I'd have said the same thing: it was a big change we had to make at the football club at the end of the season. Not many people understand we had to build a new squad, people just looked at the money we spent.

Dean Smith also says Villa used the lockdown period better than any other side

"We used the pandemic the best I feel - I lost my father in that period, so there was a lot of disappointment - but we worked very hard, because we knew we had to be defensively better.

"They've been written off by everybody and they were relegated after Leicester. There were people, like my Dad, who lost their lives through the pandemic and we've come back and used that period well. It was our day today."

