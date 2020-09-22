Keinan Davis: Aston Villa striker extends contract until 2024

Keinan Davis made his Aston Villa debut in 2017

Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis has signed a contract extension that will keep him with the Premier League club until 2024.

Davis made 18 Premier League appearances for Villa last season, but the 22-year-old's only goal of the club's 2019/20 campaign came in the League Cup.

There is likely be strong competition among forwards for game-time this season at Villa, with Ollie Watkins having joined from Brentford and Bertrand Traore from Lyon, while long-term injury absentee Wesley is expected to return in October.

Davis, who came off the bench in Villa's 1-0 victory over Sheffield United on Monday, came through the club's academy and has made 69 appearances since making his debut in 2017.

Davis scored his first goal of the new season as Villa beat Burton last week in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

