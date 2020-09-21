Tyrone Mings: Aston Villa defender signs contract extension until 2024
Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings has signed a contract extension keeping him at the club until 2024.
Mings initially joined on loan from Bournemouth in January 2019, helping Villa to win promotion to the Premier League.
The 27-year-old made 33 top-flight appearances last season, having joined in a permanent deal last summer, and his performances earned England recognition, making his competitive debut against Bulgaria in October 2019.
Mings follows club captain Jack Grealish in committing his future to the club, after the 25-year-old signed a new five-year deal last week.
Villa have also been active in the transfer market, most recently signing forward Bertrand Traore from Lyon on a four-year contract after agreeing a deal worth around £17m plus £2m in add-ons.
The club had already broken their transfer record to sign Ollie Watkins from Brentford on a five-year deal, while Matty Cash has also joined on a five-year deal from Nottingham Forest and goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has arrived from Arsenal.
