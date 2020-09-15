Jack Grealish signs new five-year Aston Villa deal

2:45 Jack Grealish signs a new five-year deal with Aston Villa, Kevin Campbell and Danny Mills react on The Football Show. Jack Grealish signs a new five-year deal with Aston Villa, Kevin Campbell and Danny Mills react on The Football Show.

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish has committed his future to the club by signing a new five-year deal.

The 24-year-old was in demand with several clubs this summer, including Manchester United and Arsenal, after enjoying a stellar breakthrough season in the Premier League in which he scored eight goals to secure Villa's top-flight status.

Grealish broke through the youth ranks at his hometown club in 2014, remaining at Villa Park despite a relegation to the Championship in 2016, and playing a key role in their return to the Premier League in 2019.

"I am delighted to make this commitment to Villa," Grealish said. "It is my club, my home and I am very happy here.

"The owners have made it very clear to me how ambitious they are and how they want to build Aston Villa. There are exciting times ahead and I am very glad to be part of it."

Grealish capped off a memorable season with his maiden England call-up as he made his Three Lions debut during their Nations League game against Denmark earlier this month.

Aston Villa have broken their transfer record this summer by signing highly-rated striker Ollie Watkins from Brentford for a fee rising to £33m and have already agreed deals to sign Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and Lyon forward Bertrand Traore.

Villa get their 2020/21 season under way when they visit Burton Albion in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, before their Premier League opener against Sheffield United on Monday Night Football, both live on Sky Sports.

Analysis: 'Villa's signing of the summer, out of nowhere'

Sky Sports' Gerard Brand:

"Out of nowhere, and with three weeks of the transfer window remaining, Grealish has all but put an end to talk of his future at Aston Villa.

"No matter who Villa sign this summer, this is their biggest coup under Dean Smith, and allows them to plan for this season knowing their skipper and talisman remains. He is the man to build a team around.

"This will have a knock-on impact on Manchester United's plans; struggling with the Jadon Sancho saga, they have Gareth Bale as an option on loan, but Grealish looks to be out of the equation for them now.

"Villa fans will be hoping this isn't a repeat of the Fabian Delph episode in the summer of 2015 - the midfielder signed a new deal in January, released a statement in July insisting he was staying at Villa Park, and then left for Manchester City six days later. Villa were relegated with 17 points that season.

"But for lifelong-Villa fan Grealish, a U-turn would be far fetched. 'It is my club, my home, and I am very happy here,' he said upon signing."

Grealish scored a crucial goal against West Ham on the final day of the season to guarantee Premier League survival

