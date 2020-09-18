Aston Villa vs Sheffield United preview, team news, kick-off, channel

Team news and stats ahead of Aston Villa vs Sheffield United in the Premier League on Monday (kick-off 6pm).

Team news

New goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez could make his Aston Villa debut against Sheffield United on Monday after his £20m move from Arsenal.

Martinez is set to deputise for the injured Tom Heaton, who is not expected to be available for at least a month.

Matty Cash and Ollie Watkins could make their Premier League debuts after big-money summer moves to Villa Park. Striker Wesley remains out with his own long-term knee injury.

0:42 Aston Villa's Jack Grealish talks about improving as a captain and how he is learning from other Premier League leaders

Sheffield United will be without striker Lys Mousset, who continues to recover from a toe ligament injury.

Several players impressed despite a midweek Carabao Cup defeat on penalties to Burnley, with Max Lowe, Ethan Ampadu, Jayden Bogle and Oliver Burke all hoping to be involved.

Sander Berge came through that game unscathed after previously picking up a knock on Norway duty and could replace John Lundstram in midfield.

0:30 Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder says they have told Liverpool they are interested in a loan deal for 20-year-old striker Rhian Brewster

How to follow

Aston Villa vs Sheffield United will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm on Saturday; kick-off at 6pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

