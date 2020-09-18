Aston Villa vs Sheffield United preview, team news, kick-off, channel

Team news and stats ahead of Aston Villa vs Sheffield United in the Premier League on Monday (kick-off 6pm).
Team news
New goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez could make his Aston Villa debut against Sheffield United on Monday after his £20m move from Arsenal.
Martinez is set to deputise for the injured Tom Heaton, who is not expected to be available for at least a month.
Matty Cash and Ollie Watkins could make their Premier League debuts after big-money summer moves to Villa Park. Striker Wesley remains out with his own long-term knee injury.
Sheffield United will be without striker Lys Mousset, who continues to recover from a toe ligament injury.
Several players impressed despite a midweek Carabao Cup defeat on penalties to Burnley, with Max Lowe, Ethan Ampadu, Jayden Bogle and Oliver Burke all hoping to be involved.
Sander Berge came through that game unscathed after previously picking up a knock on Norway duty and could replace John Lundstram in midfield.
How to follow
Aston Villa vs Sheffield United will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm on Saturday; kick-off at 6pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
One hundred and forty-six Premier League games will be shown live on Sky Sports in the 2020/21 season, with an additional six matches added in September.
The Premier League has further increased the number of televised games this season from 200 to 231, with over half of the extra fixtures set to be shown live on Sky Sports.
Overall, Sky Sports will be showing 146 Premier League matches live throughout the 2020/21 season, continuing to bring you all the latest twists, turns and shocks at the home of the Premier League.
There will also be two additional midweek programmes - one will be played across the weeks commencing January 11 and 18 and the second will be in the week commencing May 10. All of these games will be broadcast live.
You can also follow the action with our dedicated live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch free match highlights from every game shortly after full-time on our digital platforms and YouTube channel.
Opta stats
- Aston Villa are unbeaten in their last 13 home league meetings with Sheffield United (W7 D6), including all four games against them at Villa Park in the Premier League (W3 D1).
- Sheffield United are unbeaten in each of their last four league games against Aston Villa (W2 D2). Villa were one of only two sides that the Blades kept a clean sheet in both of their Premier League meetings with last season (also Crystal Palace).
- Aston Villa have lost their first home game in four of their last five Premier League seasons (D1), last winning their opening top-flight match of a campaign at Villa Park back in 2011-12 against Blackburn Rovers (3-1).
- Aston Villa won both of their final two home league games of the 2019-20 campaign; they last won three consecutive home Premier League matches back in October 2007 under the management of Martin O'Neill.
- Sheffield United haven't started a top-flight campaign with two consecutive defeats since 1973-74.
- Sheffield United are winless in six away league games (D2 L4) since beating Crystal Palace 1-0 in February. They have scored just two goals across these six outings combined. Indeed, the Blades lost four of their last five away league games of the 2019-20 season (D1), more than their previous 29 league matches on the road before this (W11 D15 L3).