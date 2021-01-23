Transfer news: Aston Villa agree Morgan Sanson fee with Marseille

Aston Villa will pay £14m to Marseille for midfielder Morgan Sanson with the fee potentially rising to £15.5m with add ons; watch Aston Villa vs Newcastle on Saturday on Sky Sports Premier League from 7.30pm (kick-off: 8pm)

Saturday 23 January 2021 12:45, UK

PA - Morgan Sanson in action for French club Marseille
Image: Morgan Sanson is expected to join Aston Villa from Marseille next week

Aston Villa have agreed a fee with Marseille for midfielder Morgan Sanson.

Villa will pay £14m with the fee potentially rising to £15.5m with add ons.

The French midfielder is expected to arrive in Birmingham next week.

Sanson, 26, joined Marseille from Montpellier in January 2017 and has gone on to make 120 appearances for the Ligue 1 club.

He has also played 11 times for France U21s.

Aston Villa
Newcastle United

Saturday 23rd January 7:30pm Kick off 8:00pm

If the deal goes through, Sanson will be the first player to arrive at Villa Park this month.

Three players have gone out on loan; Lovre Kalinic to Hajduk Split, Tyreik Wright to Walsall and Conor Hourihane to Swansea.

Also See:

Smith given touchline ban after accepting FA charge

Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith has been given a one-game touchline ban after "reluctantly" accepting an FA charge for clashing with the officials during his side's defeat at Manchester City on Wednesday.

Dean Smith was sent off by Jon Moss (AP Image) 0:28
Dean Smith says he 'reluctantly' accepts an FA charge for using abusive or insulting language towards officials during his side's defeat at Manchester City

Smith was sent off by referee Jon Moss following Bernardo Silva's controversial opening goal in City's 2-0 win at the Etihad and revealed after the game he had asked the officials if they had "got juggling balls for Christmas".

The Villa boss had been angered by the decision not to penalise City midfielder Rodri for coming from an offside position to tackle Tyrone Mings and help set up Silva's strike.

Follow the January transfer window with Sky Sports

The winter transfer window is open until Monday, February 1 at 11pm.

Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

Back to back Super 6 winners?

One lucky winner won £250,000 for free last week. Could you be next? Play for free, entries by 3:00pm Saturday.
