Aston Villa vs Newcastle preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news and stats ahead of Aston Villa vs Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 8pm.

Team news

Aston Villa's John McGinn is banned for Saturday's Premier League visit of Newcastle.

The midfielder collected his fifth yellow card of the season in the 2-0 defeat at Manchester City, while boss Dean Smith will also serve a touchline ban having been sent off.

Trezeguet is available after recovering from coronavirus and a hamstring problem, Kortney Hause has been battling a foot problem while Wesley (knee) is out.

3:19 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's win over Aston Villa in the Premier League

Newcastle forward Allan Saint-Maximin is back in the squad for the trip to Villa Park after an eight-week Covid-19 lay-off.

The Frenchman, who last played against Chelsea on November 21, has trained this week after being particularly hard hit by a coronavirus outbreak, the after-effects of which have left Federico Fernandez and Fabian Schar still struggling.

Ryan Fraser is available after completing a one-match ban, but Paul Dummett will miss out once again as he attempts to work his way back from a hamstring problem and Ciaran Clark is a doubt with a calf injury.

How to follow

Live Premier League

Aston Villa vs Newcastle will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7.30pm on Saturday; kick-off at 8pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Free highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Opta stats

2:49 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Arsenal's win against Newcastle in the Premier League

Aston Villa have won just one of their last 12 Premier League games against Newcastle (D6 L5), though they are unbeaten in four against the Magpies (W1 D3), winning 2-0 in this exact fixture last season.

Newcastle have failed to score in their last three Premier League away games against Aston Villa (D2 L1) since winning 2-1 at Villa Park in September 2013.

Aston Villa have scored at least three goals in three of their seven Premier League home games this season, as many as they had in their previous 62 at Villa Park before this term.

Aston Villa are looking to keep three consecutive home clean sheets within the same Premier League campaign for the first time since December 2012 under Paul Lambert.

Newcastle are winless in seven Premier League games (D2 L5), losing their last three in a row. The Magpies haven't lost four consecutive Premier League games since May 2018.

2:34 We take a look at some of Karl Darlow's greatest saves from this season so far in the Newcastle goal