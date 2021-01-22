Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Aston Villa vs Newcastle United. Premier League.

Villa Park.

Aston Villa 0

    Newcastle United 0

      Latest Premier League Odds

      Aston Villa vs Newcastle preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

      Allan Saint-Maximin returns to Newcastle squad after recovering from Covid; John McGinn and Dean Smith suspended; follow Aston Villa vs Newcastle on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7.30pm on Saturday; kick-off 8pm

      Friday 22 January 2021 14:37, UK

      Villa vs Newcastle
      Image: Aston Villa vs Newcastle will be live on Sky Sports from 7.30pm on Saturday

      Team news and stats ahead of Aston Villa vs Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 8pm.

      Team news

      Aston Villa's John McGinn is banned for Saturday's Premier League visit of Newcastle.

      The midfielder collected his fifth yellow card of the season in the 2-0 defeat at Manchester City, while boss Dean Smith will also serve a touchline ban having been sent off.

      Trezeguet is available after recovering from coronavirus and a hamstring problem, Kortney Hause has been battling a foot problem while Wesley (knee) is out.

      preview image 3:19
      FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's win over Aston Villa in the Premier League

      Newcastle forward Allan Saint-Maximin is back in the squad for the trip to Villa Park after an eight-week Covid-19 lay-off.

      Trending

      The Frenchman, who last played against Chelsea on November 21, has trained this week after being particularly hard hit by a coronavirus outbreak, the after-effects of which have left Federico Fernandez and Fabian Schar still struggling.

      Ryan Fraser is available after completing a one-match ban, but Paul Dummett will miss out once again as he attempts to work his way back from a hamstring problem and Ciaran Clark is a doubt with a calf injury.

      Also See:

      How to follow

      Live Premier League

      Aston Villa vs Newcastle will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7.30pm on Saturday; kick-off at 8pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Free highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

        Opta stats

        preview image 2:49
        FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Arsenal's win against Newcastle in the Premier League
        • Aston Villa have won just one of their last 12 Premier League games against Newcastle (D6 L5), though they are unbeaten in four against the Magpies (W1 D3), winning 2-0 in this exact fixture last season.
        • Newcastle have failed to score in their last three Premier League away games against Aston Villa (D2 L1) since winning 2-1 at Villa Park in September 2013.
        • Aston Villa have scored at least three goals in three of their seven Premier League home games this season, as many as they had in their previous 62 at Villa Park before this term.
        • Aston Villa are looking to keep three consecutive home clean sheets within the same Premier League campaign for the first time since December 2012 under Paul Lambert.
        • Newcastle are winless in seven Premier League games (D2 L5), losing their last three in a row. The Magpies haven't lost four consecutive Premier League games since May 2018.
        Darlow&#39;s Greatest Saves 2:34
        We take a look at some of Karl Darlow's greatest saves from this season so far in the Newcastle goal
        • Newcastle have lost their last six away games in all competitions - they last lost more consecutively away from home between December 2015 and April 2016 (10).
        • In their first seven Premier League games this season, Newcastle had converted 56 per cent of their shots on target (10 goals from 18 shots on target). In their subsequent 11 fixtures, they've converted just 22 per cent of them (eight goals from 36 shots on target).
        • Having lost just one of his first eight Premier League away games against Aston Villa between 2003 and 2011 (W4 D3), Newcastle manager Steve Bruce has lost each of his last three at Villa Park (twice with Hull, once with Newcastle).
        • Newcastle striker Andy Carroll scored his first-ever senior career hat-trick against Aston Villa in his first appearance against the Villans back in August 2010, in a 6-0 victory for Newcastle. However, he has failed to score in any of his subsequent six league games against them.
        • After netting six goals in his first seven Premier League appearances for Newcastle, Callum Wilson has scored just two in his subsequent nine for the Magpies.
        Win £250,000 for free with Super 6!

        Win £250,000 for free with Super 6!

        Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Saturday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3:00pm.

        Around Sky

        Get Sky Sports

        Transfer Centre