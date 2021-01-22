Aston Villa vs Newcastle preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news and stats ahead of Aston Villa vs Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 8pm.
Team news
Aston Villa's John McGinn is banned for Saturday's Premier League visit of Newcastle.
The midfielder collected his fifth yellow card of the season in the 2-0 defeat at Manchester City, while boss Dean Smith will also serve a touchline ban having been sent off.
Trezeguet is available after recovering from coronavirus and a hamstring problem, Kortney Hause has been battling a foot problem while Wesley (knee) is out.
Newcastle forward Allan Saint-Maximin is back in the squad for the trip to Villa Park after an eight-week Covid-19 lay-off.
Trending
- What's gone wrong for Liverpool?
- Arsenal in advanced talks to loan Odegaard
- What now for £72m Pepe?
- Klopp on transfers: 'I cannot spend the money'
- Pep: De Bruyne out for four to six weeks
- Merson: Liverpool response can confirm greatness
- Walker: End of an era for Celtic | Boyd: Squad rebuild needed
- Arsenal sign Brighton's Ryan on loan
- Hip surgery to rule Vardy out 'for a few weeks'
- Lampard: I don't listen to job speculation
The Frenchman, who last played against Chelsea on November 21, has trained this week after being particularly hard hit by a coronavirus outbreak, the after-effects of which have left Federico Fernandez and Fabian Schar still struggling.
Ryan Fraser is available after completing a one-match ban, but Paul Dummett will miss out once again as he attempts to work his way back from a hamstring problem and Ciaran Clark is a doubt with a calf injury.
- Premier League table | Premier League top scorers
- Premier League fixtures | Premier League results
- Get Sky Sports | Get NOW TV day pass for £9.99 | Live football on Sky Sports
How to follow
Live Premier League
Aston Villa vs Newcastle will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7.30pm on Saturday; kick-off at 8pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Free highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
- Download the Sky Sports Scores App: Apple | Android
- The UK's No 1 scores app: Find out more
Opta stats
- Aston Villa have won just one of their last 12 Premier League games against Newcastle (D6 L5), though they are unbeaten in four against the Magpies (W1 D3), winning 2-0 in this exact fixture last season.
- Newcastle have failed to score in their last three Premier League away games against Aston Villa (D2 L1) since winning 2-1 at Villa Park in September 2013.
- Aston Villa have scored at least three goals in three of their seven Premier League home games this season, as many as they had in their previous 62 at Villa Park before this term.
- Aston Villa are looking to keep three consecutive home clean sheets within the same Premier League campaign for the first time since December 2012 under Paul Lambert.
- Newcastle are winless in seven Premier League games (D2 L5), losing their last three in a row. The Magpies haven't lost four consecutive Premier League games since May 2018.
- Newcastle have lost their last six away games in all competitions - they last lost more consecutively away from home between December 2015 and April 2016 (10).
- In their first seven Premier League games this season, Newcastle had converted 56 per cent of their shots on target (10 goals from 18 shots on target). In their subsequent 11 fixtures, they've converted just 22 per cent of them (eight goals from 36 shots on target).
- Having lost just one of his first eight Premier League away games against Aston Villa between 2003 and 2011 (W4 D3), Newcastle manager Steve Bruce has lost each of his last three at Villa Park (twice with Hull, once with Newcastle).
- Newcastle striker Andy Carroll scored his first-ever senior career hat-trick against Aston Villa in his first appearance against the Villans back in August 2010, in a 6-0 victory for Newcastle. However, he has failed to score in any of his subsequent six league games against them.
- After netting six goals in his first seven Premier League appearances for Newcastle, Callum Wilson has scored just two in his subsequent nine for the Magpies.