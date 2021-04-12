Trezeguet: Aston Villa winger set to miss rest of season due to injury

Aston Villa winger Trezeguet is likely to miss the rest of the season as he requires surgery on a knee injury.

The Egypt international was forced off late on in the 2-1 Premier League defeat at Liverpool on Saturday and Villa have confirmed reports from his homeland that he had sustained knee ligament damage.

"Trezeguet will now have an operation before starting his rehabilitation," Villa said in a statement.

"Everyone at Aston Villa wishes Trez a full and speedy recovery."

Trezeguet has made 22 appearances for Villa this season and came off the bench to score twice in their win over Fulham on April 4.

When asked about the 26-year-old after the match at Anfield, Villa boss Dean Smith said: "He tried to carry on but, unfortunately, didn't feel great so had to come off and was naturally upset and worried at what extent the injury is but only time will tell us."

Aston Villa's next fixture is against Premier League leaders Manchester City on April 21, live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.