Emiliano Buendia: Aston Villa agree club-record transfer fee with Norwich for Argentine midfielder

Aston Villa have agreed a club-record £30m fee to sign Emiliano Buendia from Norwich City.
The 24-year-old midfielder has completed a medical in Argentina, with the proposed move also set to be a selling record for Norwich, who had also rejected an offer from Arsenal.
The fee could rise to nearly £40m with bonus add-ons.
Buendia was named Championship player of the season for 2020-21 following the Norwich's promotion to Premier League.
He scored 15 goals and registered 16 assists, creating more chances than any other player in the division.
Buendia is currently part of the Argentina squad preparing for the Copa America but missed out on his senior international debut in the 1-1 draw with Chile on Friday.
Norwich signed Buendia from Getafe for a little over £1m in June 2018 and he has since scored 24 goals and provided 42 assists in his three years so far at Carrow Road.