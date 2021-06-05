Emiliano Buendia: Aston Villa agree club-record transfer fee with Norwich for Argentine midfielder

Emiliano Buendia is on the verge of joining Aston Villa for £30m from newly-promoted Norwich City; Argentine midfielder was named Championship player of the season following the club's promotion back to the Premier League; The fee could rise to nearly £40m with bonus add-ons

Saturday 5 June 2021 18:20, UK

Emi Buendia is 99 per cent likely to stay at Norwich, according to Daniel Farke
Image: Emiliano Buendia joined Norwich from Getafe in June 2018

Aston Villa have agreed a club-record £30m fee to sign Emiliano Buendia from Norwich City.

The 24-year-old midfielder has completed a medical in Argentina, with the proposed move also set to be a selling record for Norwich, who had also rejected an offer from Arsenal.

The fee could rise to nearly £40m with bonus add-ons.

Buendia was named Championship player of the season for 2020-21 following the Norwich's promotion to Premier League.

He scored 15 goals and registered 16 assists, creating more chances than any other player in the division.

Trending

Buendia is currently part of the Argentina squad preparing for the Copa America but missed out on his senior international debut in the 1-1 draw with Chile on Friday.

Also See:

Norwich signed Buendia from Getafe for a little over £1m in June 2018 and he has since scored 24 goals and provided 42 assists in his three years so far at Carrow Road.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Keep an eye out for our return during Euro 2021. Play for free to win the £250,000 jackpot prize!

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports