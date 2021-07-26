John Terry: Aston Villa assistant head coach leaves club after three years on Dean Smith's coaching staff

John Terry has left his role as Aston Villa assistant head coach after three years on Dean Smith's coaching staff.

Former England captain Terry joined as Smith's assistant in October 2018 having been club captain in 2017.

Terry told the club's official website: "It has been a tremendous honour and privilege to have spent these last three years at Aston Villa, but I feel now is the right time to make the extremely difficult decision to move on.

"I want to be as respectful to the manager and everyone at Aston Villa as I can and, having given my future serious consideration over the summer, I genuinely don't feel it is fair to move into a new season without being certain of seeing that through.

"My immediate plan is to spend some quality time with my family and, thereafter, hopefully take up some invitations to visit clubs and managers around Europe to develop my aim and objective of becoming a manager.

"It has always been my ambition to move into football management and, providing the right opportunity presents itself, I feel ready to take up such a challenge."

This is a breaking Aston Villa news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

