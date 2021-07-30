James Ward Prowse: Southampton reject Aston Villa bid for midfielder

Aston Villa move for James Ward-Prowse unconnected to the future of Jack Grealish amid interest from Manchester City; Southampton have no interest in selling Ward-Prowse and value him higher than Villa's £25m bid

Friday 30 July 2021 17:10, UK

Southampton have rejected an Aston Villa bid for midfielder James Ward-Prowse
Aston Villa have had a bid worth around £25m for midfielder James Ward-Prowse rejected by Southampton.

Sky Sports News has been told Southampton have no interest in selling Ward-Prowse, and the offer was rejected immediately.

England international Ward-Prowse signed a new five-year contract at St Mary's 12 months ago, and Southampton value him at much more than Villa's initial £25m bid.

It is understood the offer has nothing to do with Manchester City's pursuit of Jack Grealish.

Manchester City have opened talks with Aston Villa over the potential signing of Grealish but Villa have no intention to sell.

They have offered him a new and improved contract to try to persuade him that his future lies at Villa Park - despite having four years left on his existing deal which was only signed in September.

Villa boss Dean Smith is keen to strengthen his midfield options, as well as keeping hold of club captain and talisman Grealish.

