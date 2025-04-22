Watch Man City vs Aston Villa: Live stream, TV channel, NOW, team news and Champions League qualification permutations

Manchester City host Aston Villa in a huge match in the race for Champions League qualification on Tuesday April 22, live on Sky Sports.

Man City are currently fifth in the Premier League table - the final spot that will secure Champions League football next season - on 58 points with five matches remaining. They beat Everton 2-0 in their last game.

Aston Villa are only one point behind City in seventh place and have won their last five Premier League games, including a 4-1 victory over Newcastle on Saturday.

A win for Man City on Tuesday night will lift Pep Guardiola's side up to third in the table, while a Villa win will raise Unai Emery's team up to at least fourth.

Villa beat Man City 2-1 on December 21 in the previous meeting between the two sides this season.

When is Man City vs Aston Villa

Manchester City vs Aston Villa in the Premier League takes place on Tuesday April 22 at the Etihad Stadium. Kick-off is 8pm UK time.

How to watch Man City vs Aston Villa

Man City vs Aston Villa team news

Man City defender Manuel Akanji made his return from injury as a late substitute in the win against Everton.

Ederson, Erling Haaland, Rodri, John Stones and Nathan Ake remain on the sidelines.

Unai Emery says he has a fully fit Aston Villa squad to choose from.

Liverpool have already wrapped up Champions League football for next season mathematically and Arsenal look all but certain to join them with an eight-point buffer over fifth spot.

Behind them, Forest, Newcastle, Manchester City, Chelsea and Aston Villa are battling it out for the remaining positions.

Just three points now separate the five competing teams.

And Villa head to Man City on Tuesday night, live on Sky Sports, in a huge game for the Champions League race.

If Unai Emery's side can win at the Etihad, and complete a first league double over City since 1962/63, they would knock last season's champions out of the top five and go fourth for the time being.

But if City are able to beat Villa, currently on a five-game winning streak in the league, they would move up to third until at least Saturday. Pep Guardiola says every remaining game is a "cup final".