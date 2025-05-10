Watch Bournemouth vs Aston Villa: Live stream, TV channel, NOW, team news, score prediction and Champions League qualifying permutations

Bournemouth host Aston Villa in the Premier League live on Sky Sports' Saturday Night Football as the race for European qualification continues.

Bournemouth sit eighth in the Premier League table on 53 points with three games of the season remaining. They beat Arsenal 2-1 in their last match.

Eighth place could secure Conference League football next season in the event Manchester City win the FA Cup and finish in the European qualifying places. Bournemouth sit one point ahead of Brentford and Brighton, and two points ahead of Fulham in 11th.

Aston Villa are seventh in the Premier League table on 60 points, and just three points off the top-five places that would secure Champions League football next season. Villa beat Fulham 1-0 last time out.

The previous meeting between the two sides this season on October 26 ended in a 1-1 draw at Villa Park, with Bournemouth scoring a 96th-minute equaliser.

When is Bournemouth vs Aston Villa

Bournemouth vs Aston Villa in the Premier League takes place on Saturday May 10 at the Vitality Stadium. Kick-off is 5.30pm UK time.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Aston Villa

Bournemouth vs Aston Villa team news

Bournemouth winger Dango Ouattara will definitely miss the Aston Villa match with an abductor injury and head coach Andoni Iraola thinks it could keep the Burkina Faso international out for the rest of the season.

Ryan Christie, Enes Unal and Luis Sinisterra are also absent through injury.

Aston Villa will be without key midfielder Youri Tielemens who has a "small" injury, according to Unai Emery.

Marcus Rashford is Villa's only other absentee through injury.

Bournemouth vs Aston Villa odds and score prediction

Sky Sports' Lewis Jones...

Bournemouth have won just one of their last six Premier League home games and the underlying numbers have followed suit in terms of decline.

Over the first nine home games this season, their expected-goals data was working at 1.96 per 90, but over the last six, it's down to 1.29.

Meanwhile, their expected-goals-against data has taken a whack too. That's gone from 0.9 per 90 to 1.68 per 90 in the last six home games.

The blueprint to stop Bournemouth is something Unai Emery has been implementing against Andoni raola before Iraola-ball was even a thing in the UK - since the Villa boss was manager of Villarreal, in fact. He knows exactly how Bournemouth are going to set up and he's going to implement his plan to stop them - like he has done in every meeting with Iraola before.

Emery has won three and drawn two of the five meetings between the pair. He can lead Villa to an important win at 17/10 with Sky Bet.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-2

The race for Champions League qualification is more competitive than ever, with five Premier League teams guaranteed qualification through their league finish - but who will make the cut?

The race for the top five is tight, with only four points separating Manchester City in third and Aston Villa in seventh.

Opta's supercomputer has run the numbers on each team's chances, so who do they expect to get over the line?

Premier League winners Liverpool have already guaranteed Champions League football, while Opta put Arsenal's prospects at 99.9 per cent.

Man City - who have a favourable run-in - now have a 98 per cent chance of making those Champions League spots

Chelsea occupy the fifth and final Champions League qualification spot but have moved level on points with Newcastle following their win over Liverpool on a day when the Magpies drew at Brighton.

Nottingham Forest missed the chance to join them on 63 points after a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace on Monday Night Football.

Aston Villa's prospects of qualifying for the Champions League are now rated at 16 per cent by Opta's supercomputer, with Newcastle's at 76 per cent, Chelsea's at 68 per cent and Forest's at 43 per cent.

The run-in sees two games between Champions League hopefuls as Chelsea go to Newcastle on May 11, before Forest host Chelsea on the final day of the season.