A potential reprieve for Harvey Elliott at Aston Villa? Sunday's Paper Talk
Sunday's other top stories include: Tottenham and Liverpool are discussing a £5m package in the deal for Andy Robertson and Donald Trump will not attend next month’s Super Bowl in northern California
Saturday 24 January 2026 22:38, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tottenham and Liverpool are discussing a £5m package in the deal for Andy Robertson - Daily Mail
Aston Villa have included Liverpool-loanee Harvey Elliott in their squad for Sunday's game at Newcastle - Daily Telegraph
Sunderland have made contact with Borussia Monchengladbach regarding a potential move for Switzerland goalkeeper Jonas Omlin - Sky in Germany
Chelsea and Aston Villa are closely monitoring 18-year-old Paris St-Germain winger Ibrahim Mbaye - Sky in Germany
SCOTTISH FOOTBALL
Ipswich Town chiefs are pushing hard to pip Rangers for Sunderland star Dan Neil - Daily Record
CRICKET
England finally had a taste of one-day international victory but that did not stop Harry Brook from criticising the pitch as the "worst" he had ever played on - Daily Telegraph
NFL
Donald Trump will not attend next month's Super Bowl in northern California, citing the distance to the game, amid an ongoing culture-war backlash over the NFL's choice of half-time and pre-game performers - The Guardian