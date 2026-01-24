A potential reprieve for Harvey Elliott at Aston Villa? Sunday's Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

PREMIER LEAGUE

Tottenham and Liverpool are discussing a £5m package in the deal for Andy Robertson - Daily Mail

Aston Villa have included Liverpool-loanee Harvey Elliott in their squad for Sunday's game at Newcastle - Daily Telegraph

Sunderland have made contact with Borussia Monchengladbach regarding a potential move for Switzerland goalkeeper Jonas Omlin - Sky in Germany

Chelsea and Aston Villa are closely monitoring 18-year-old Paris St-Germain winger Ibrahim Mbaye - Sky in Germany

SCOTTISH FOOTBALL

Ipswich Town chiefs are pushing hard to pip Rangers for Sunderland star Dan Neil - Daily Record

CRICKET

England finally had a taste of one-day international victory but that did not stop Harry Brook from criticising the pitch as the "worst" he had ever played on - Daily Telegraph

NFL

Donald Trump will not attend next month's Super Bowl in northern California, citing the distance to the game, amid an ongoing culture-war backlash over the NFL's choice of half-time and pre-game performers - The Guardian