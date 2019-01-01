Jamaal Lascelles keen to follow Rafa Benitez's level-headed example

Jamaal Lascelles is aiming to stay calm under pressure, like Rafa Benitez

Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles will follow the example of manager Rafael Benitez as they prepare to face in-form Manchester United on Wednesday.

Benitez's spell at St James' Park has encompassed a failed survival fight, a Sky Bet Championship title charge and a top-10 Premier League finish.

All that has been set against the backdrop of continuing uncertainty over the future of the club under owner Mike Ashley and supporter discontent but Benitez has remained calm under pressure and Lascelles is determined to do likewise.

"There have been positives in 2018. It is important not to get too low or too high, we have to try to stay level-headed," Lascelles said ahead of the game against Manchester United - live on Sky Sports.

Newcastle vs Man Utd Live on

"There is expectation here for the players but we have to step out on that pitch and perform. That's our job.

"Any point we get will be well-earned. The team we have here has good team chemistry and we will do anything for this club.

2:20 Highlights from Watford's 1-1 draw with Newcastle in the Premier League. Highlights from Watford's 1-1 draw with Newcastle in the Premier League.

"That shows in the games so we will keep trying next year."