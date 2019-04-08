Newcastle's Florian Lejeune out for rest of season with 'significant' knee injury
By Joe Shread
Last Updated: 08/04/19 11:27am
Newcastle defender Florian Lejeune will miss the rest of the season after suffering a "significant" knee injury.
The Frenchman sustained the injury in a challenge with Andros Townsend during the Magpies' 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace on Saturday.
The injury is to Lejeune's left knee, whereas the problem he sustained in pre-season that caused him to miss the first half of the current campaign was to his right knee.
The 27-year-old was carried off on a stretcher during the second half of the match, and left St James' Park on crutches.
He has been an ever-present in the Premier League since returning from injury against Chelsea on January 12.