Newcastle's Florian Lejeune out for rest of season with 'significant' knee injury

Florian Lejeune only returned from a long-term injury to his right knee in January

Newcastle defender Florian Lejeune will miss the rest of the season after suffering a "significant" knee injury.

The Frenchman sustained the injury in a challenge with Andros Townsend during the Magpies' 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Leicester vs Newcastle Live on

The injury is to Lejeune's left knee, whereas the problem he sustained in pre-season that caused him to miss the first half of the current campaign was to his right knee.

The 27-year-old was carried off on a stretcher during the second half of the match, and left St James' Park on crutches.

Lejeune was carried off a stretcher after suffering the injury against Crystal Palace on Saturday

He has been an ever-present in the Premier League since returning from injury against Chelsea on January 12.