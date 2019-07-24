Joelinton eager to justify his role as Newcastle's No 9 after club-record £40m move

Newcastle's record signing Joelinton says he wants to repay the faith and trust shown in him after receiving the club's storied No 9 shirt.

The 22-year-old striker signed for the Magpies on a six-year deal for a club-record £40m from Bundesliga club Hoffenheim on Tuesday.

He says he understands the significance of following in the footsteps of the popular Newcastle strikers such Alan Shearer, Les Ferdinand, Andy Cole and Malcolm Macdonald in wearing the No 9 shirt.

"I am really happy about it. It is a tremendous show of trust and faith in me given the legendary status of the No 9 shirt," he said in his first press conference.

Joelinton scored 11 goals in 35 appearances for Hoffenheim last season

"I am relaxed about it and I will look to honour the shirt in every game that I play. I will work hard for my team-mates on the pitch.

"I have been following the Premier League since I was little and watching the games and I hope to make history here."

Head coach Steve Bruce believes Joelinton can handle the task.

"He'll need big broad shoulders for sure but he has that in abundance," Bruce said.

"He'll need a bit of luck along the way but he has the potential to be a top-class centre forward and we are delighted to have him here."

Ashley visits Newcastle training

Mike Ashley has been heavily criticised by Newcastle fans over Rafa Benitez's departure this summer

Bruce also revealed the club's owner Mike Ashley visited their training ground on Wednesday to meet the players and staff ahead of the new season - having stayed away during much of Rafa Benitez's time in charge.

"Mike (Ashley) came in to wish myself and the staff the best of luck," he said.

"He met the new centre-forward. He took an interest in training and wished us all luck.

"I think it is always key to have a positive relationship. You need to get on with the people you work with. I am not interested in what went on before.

"So far he has been straight. I have asked a couple of questions and got straight answers."

Saint-Maximin still on Newcastle's radar

Nice winger Allan Saint-Maximin is on Newcastle's radar, says Bruce.

Bruce told Sky Sports News Nice winger Allan Saint-Maximin is still on the club's radar.

Sky sources understand Newcastle have had two bids rejected by the Ligue 1 club.

It is understood the 22-year-old would be available to sign for £20m.