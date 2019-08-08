Andy Carroll rejoins Newcastle as a free agent

3:29 Andy Carroll speaks exclusively to Sky Sports News following his return to Newcastle eight years since leaving the club Andy Carroll speaks exclusively to Sky Sports News following his return to Newcastle eight years since leaving the club

Andy Carroll has rejoined Newcastle on an initial 12-month contract, eight-and-a-half years after leaving St James' Park.

Carroll spoke to Sky Sports News reporter Keith Downie, moments after signing his Newcastle contract.

"Coming back is something that only dreams are made of," an emotional Carroll told Sky Sports News.

"It's an amazing feeling to be back. On the way up it was just butterflies in the stomach. I couldn't believe it really. Now it's finally happened it's a great feeling.

Newcastle vs Arsenal Live on

"I think there is unfinished business [for me here]. I left on a high. I want to come back and get back to where I was, scoring goals and playing games and enjoying it really.

"The minute I left Newcastle it was always in my head to come back at one point. It's been eight-and-a-half years. I thought it would have been a lot quicker to be honest, but I'm here now and I'm ready to get started.

1:41 Former Newcastle team-mate Kevin Nolan reveals his delight at Carroll's return to the club Former Newcastle team-mate Kevin Nolan reveals his delight at Carroll's return to the club

Gateshead-born Carroll came through the ranks at Newcastle and made his debut for the club as a 17-year-old.

He scored 33 goals in 90 appearances before a British-record breaking £35m move to Liverpool in the 2011 January transfer window.

Carroll joined West Ham on a permanent deal in 2013 after spending the previous season on loan with the Hammers.

Andy Carroll suffered an injury-plagued time at West Ham

But the 30-year-old left West Ham as a free agent earlier this summer after an injury-plagued spell in east London where he managed just 84 Premier League starts and scored 33 goals in seven-and-a-half years.

Carroll is Newcastle's sixth signing of the summer with the club having already completed deals for Emil Krafth, Joelinton, Jetro Willems, Allan Saint-Maximin and Kyle Scott.

'Carroll still a top striker on his day'

Former Newcastle team-mate Kevin Nolan thinks Carroll will be a success on his return to St James' Park.

"I spoke to him when he was on the way up to Newcastle and you could tell the excitement in the messages he was sending. He goes back there a better man. He's got four kids, he's settled and has a lovely partner. I am delighted for him. It's a great move and Steve Bruce has done a great bit of business, it's a fantastic deal.

"I don't think there are many players like him in the Premier League. He is a top striker on his day and is very hard to handle. When he pulls on that black and white shirt you will get that extra 10 per cent from him."

The Premier League is back and you can watch more games than ever before on Sky Sports. We'll show 128 Premier League games exclusively live - and have the first pick of matches every weekend.

We have new Saturday Night Football slots, with games every weekend at 5.30pm, Friday Night Football, Super Sunday and Monday Night Football.

Plus, you'll be able to watch Premier League highlights shortly after the full-time whistle on the Sky Sports website and app - without being a Sky Sports subscriber.

As well as all that great live action, we'll also bring you Saturday Social (9.30am, Saturdays), Soccer AM (10.30am, Saturdays), Soccer Saturday (12pm, Saturdays), Sunday Supplement (10am, Sundays), Goals on Sunday (11.30am, Sundays) and The Debate (weeknights) for the best reaction and analysis.

Watch more games this season for less with our Total Football Offer: Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League channels for just £18 extra a month!