Alan Shearer blames Michael Owen for Newcastle's 2009 relegation, says Michael Bridges

Alan Shearer and Michael Owen were team-mates at Newcastle United during the 2005-2006 campaign

Alan Shearer blames Michael Owen for Newcastle's Premier League relegation back in 2009, according to former team-mate Michael Bridges.

Owen's new autobiography, Reboot - My Life, My Time, has lifted the lid on a 10-year spat between the pair since their time together at St James' Park.

In the book, former Liverpool and England forward Owen describes joining Newcastle from Real Madrid in 2005 to partner Shearer up front as a 'downward step'.

Bridges, who played with both during his career, believes Owen has not only "disrespected the club massively" but also claims Shearer, who was interim manager at the time of their 2009 relegation, blames Owen's attitude and lack of effort for the club's demise.

Michael Bridges had a spell at Newcastle in 2004 and played with Michael Owen at England youth level

"When Alan (Shearer) got the job, he kind of held Michael Owen accountable for part of the relegation," Bridges told Optus Sports.

"And that also comes from a guy called Paul Ferris, who was the physio at the time.

"He said for a man that has played only 58 Premier League games for Newcastle - scored 26 goals, taken $22m in wages out of the club - to say he didn't want to be there, didn't enjoy it ... I think he's disrespected the club massively.

"Ferris said in the last six months of Owen's contract they couldn't even get him to play in games because he was more worried about the next deal that was coming.

'So, his heart wasn't in it and Alan has never spoken about it but he holds him accountable.

"And now it's going to be coming out in the book and he's really upset a lot of Newcastle fans."