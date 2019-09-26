Newcastle United takeover: Peter Kenyon launches fresh bid
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 26/09/19 11:57pm
Peter Kenyon has launched a new bid to buy Newcastle United from Mike Ashley.
Kenyon's new American investment fund GACP Sports, who also own French club Bordeaux, are attempting to put together a package of around £300m, paid in instalments over three years.
The former Chelsea and Manchester United chief executive attempted a takeover of the club with another consortium last year but could not raise the necessary funds.
A 46-page brochure detailing their plans for the club has been sent out to potential investors.
Like anything with Newcastle, it needs to be attractive enough for Ashley to sell.
In the last two years Amanda Staveley's PCP Partners, Dubai-based Bin Zayed Group and Kenyon have tried and failed to provide the funds Ashley is looking for to end his 12-year tenure at St James Park.
It is understood Ashley was looking for £350m for Newcastle last season.
Newcastle's board have faced criticism by former manager Rafa Benitez, who cited "years of unfulfilled promises" from the club's hierarchy when he left in the summer.
Steve Bruce succeeded Benitez, despite discontent from many Newcastle supporters, and has so far led the club to just one Premier League win.
Newcastle are one point outside the relegation zone.