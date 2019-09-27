Newcastle boss Steve Bruce says Peter Kenyon's bid to takeover the club is 'news to him'

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce says that he does not know anything about Peter Kenyon’s bid to buy the club.

Kenyon, who is the former chief executive of Chelsea and Manchester United, has reportedly made an approach worth around £300m, after a failed attempt to buy the Tyne and Wear side last year.

And the Newcastle boss says he is in the dark about the bid, adding that he can only affect what happens on the pitch.

Bruce said: "It's news to me. It's not something I can comment on. I was informed something was breaking last night, I haven't heard anything to the contrary.

"You're asking the wrong person. The only thing I can influence is how we play on a Saturday or a Sunday.

Peter Kenyon's new American investment fund GACP Sports also own French club Bordeaux

"You have to get used to it. It's happened to me before. With this club in particular, there's always speculation surrounding it and it's never happened. Let's watch this space."

Newcastle take on Leicester, live on Sky Sports on Sunday, and Bruce has revealed that Jonjo Shelvey will be out after "a problem with his hamstring" which was picked up against Brighton.

However, Sean Longstaff is "okay" for the game at the King Power Stadium, after a freak accident in training saw him injure his ankle which has kept him out for a couple of weeks.

And Bruce is delighted to have the youngster back after the bright start to his Newcastle career.

Sean Longstaff has made a huge impact since his debut last season

He said: "He's had a wonderful rise. All of a sudden, he's picked up a nasty injury and that tells you everything about football, doesn't it?

"One minute you're up, the next minute, unfortunately, you're down. He's done very, very well and it'll be good to have him back."

Andy Carroll made his return to St James' Park last weekend, as he came on as a 82nd-minute substitute in their 0-0 draw.

It was the striker's first appearance for the club since he left for Liverpool in 2011, and Bruce is keen not to rush the 30-year-old back after numerous injury problems.

"I think all of us need to manage him and get him on the pitch. We all know what he can do as a footballer," he said.

"The big thing is his fitness levels. He's trained all this week and, touch wood, there's been no reaction.

"We have to take it week-by-week. The more he trains, the more minutes he gets on the pitch, they'll obviously be a time when, hopefully, he's in a condition where we can start him."