Isaac Hayden avoids retrospective action after red card at Leicester

Isaac Hayden will serve a three-match ban for his red card against Leicester

The FA will take no retrospective action against Isaac Hayden, despite the Newcastle midfielder allegedly mouthing "what’s the point in playing?", following his red card against Leicester on Sunday.

With the score at 1-0 during the first half, the 24-year-old made a reckless challenge on Leicester's Dennis Praet in the Premier League clash at the King Power Stadium.

The FA ruled that because Hayden did not question the integrity or neutrality of the officials, there would be no further sanction.

Hayden has made seven top-flight appearances for the Magpies this season

After Ricardo Pereira opened the scoring in the 16th minute for the Foxes, Jamie Vardy's double, Paul Dummett's own-goal and a Wilfred Ndidi finish secured the 5-0 win in the second half at the King Power.

Newcastle vs Man Utd Live on

The drubbing against Brendan Rodgers' side was described as "totally unacceptable" by Steve Bruce, while Jamaal Lascelles admitted it was a "terrible" display from Newcastle.

2:56 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Leicester's 5-0 home win over Newcastle United in the Premier League. FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Leicester's 5-0 home win over Newcastle United in the Premier League.

The defeat was the Newcastle boss' second-heaviest in the Premier League - alongside a 7-2 loss against Chelsea in January 2010 and a 5-0 reverse against Manchester City in April 2011 - when he was Sunderland manager.

Newcastle host Manchester United on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League from 4pm; kick-off 4:30pm.