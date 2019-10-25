Andy Carroll injury 'not serious,' says Newcastle manager Steve Bruce

1:26 Newcastle manager Steve Bruce is optimistic Andy Carroll will make a swift return from a groin strain Newcastle manager Steve Bruce is optimistic Andy Carroll will make a swift return from a groin strain

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce is "thankful" that Andy Carroll's latest injury is "not serious at all" and expects to make a swift return from his groin strain.

Carroll, who has recently recovered from a career-threatening ankle injury, strained his groin after coming on for his fourth appearance of the season - all of which have come as a substitute - against Chelsea on Saturday.

With Newcastle having scored just five goals in their nine Premier League games so far this season, the 30-year-old was in line for his first start since his summer return to his boyhood club against Wolves on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

"It's not his ankle thankfully," Bruce said.

"Everybody can pick up those type of niggles, especially when you're sitting on the bench for a while, and he's come on and overstretched, it's one of those things.

"It's fortunate that his ankle is good and the way we're managing his ankle is good news, so there's nobody more disappointed than Andy, but these things happen.

"He was manoeuvring into a position to start. It's not to be, it's disappointing for everybody, but we've got to carry on."

Newcastle will be without Fabian Schar for the first time this season for the visit of Wolves, but Bruce is optimistic the Swiss centre-back could return along with Carroll to face West Ham the following weekend.

"Fab Schar's had a bit of a sore knee, which he's been playing with for the last two-three weeks and last Saturday became too uncomfortable for him," Bruce said.

"They'll both miss tomorrow. They could be in contention for next week. We expect them not to be long term."

'I hope their flight was delayed for five hours'

Wolves are facing a quick turnaround for their trip to St James' Park after securing a 2-1 Europa League victory in Slovakia against Slovan Bratislava on Thursday night.

Bruce managed Hull in the Europa League during the 2014-15 season, and is aware of the challenge less established clubs face at maintaining domestic performances.

"It is mightily difficult to get that mindset of playing Thursday because always you play on a Sunday," Bruce added.

"The big teams who are used to it are used to playing repeatedly in Europe, they've become accustomed to it, but it can be difficult.

"I hope we can benefit from it. Let's hope they're really tired, and bruised and battered and the plane's been delayed five hours."