Newcastle's Andy Carroll and Fabian Schar out of Wolves clash

Newcastle have been dealt a double injury blow with both Andy Carroll and Fabian Schar set to miss the visit of Wolves on Sunday.

Carroll, who has recently recovered from a career-threatening ankle injury, strained his groin after coming on as a substitute against Chelsea on Saturday.

The former England striker hasn't trained this week and will sit out the St James' Park clash, which is live on Sky Sports on Sunday.

Having made four appearances from the bench, the 30-year-old was in line for his first start since his return to his boyhood club, with Newcastle only scoring 5 goals in 9 Premier League games so far this season.

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce now faces an anxious wait to see whether Carroll will be fit to face his old club West Ham, the following weekend.

Schar looks set to face a longer spell out after injuring his medial knee ligament at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Matt Ritchie and long-term absentee Florian Lejeune will not be risked this weekend, despite returning to full training this week.

Newcastle are 18th in the Premier League having taken eight points from their opening nine games, but Bruce's side have already faced Liverpool, Chelsea, Leicester, Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester United.