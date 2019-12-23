Steve Bruce: Newcastle United's players deserve Christmas off

1:13 Newcastle boss Steve Bruce hopes his side can replicate the same spirit shown over the season going into a busy Christmas period Newcastle boss Steve Bruce hopes his side can replicate the same spirit shown over the season going into a busy Christmas period

Steve Bruce is giving his Newcastle players Christmas Day off after a strong run of form – but warns his side haven't achieved anything yet.

Newcastle travel to Manchester United on Boxing Day having amassed 25 points from their opening 18 games, their best return for six years.

But with games against Everton (December 28) and Leicester (January 1) also on the horizon during a hectic festive fixture list, Bruce is urging his side to show the same character that has served them so well this campaign.

"They're difficult games and we haven't done anything yet but we've given ourselves a good platform," Bruce said.

"We're only halfway through the season so we have to show the same resilience and spirit we have shown over the next few months and see where it takes us.

"But I've given the players Christmas Day off because we travel to Manchester on Christmas night so this way they can enjoy Christmas with their families before going back to work.

"It's a ridiculous schedule but that's Christmas in the Premier League and obviously good results help enormously.

"Wherever I have been I've tried to create a spirit were everyone enjoys coming into work and if they enjoy coming to work then you get the best out of people.

"Everyone has bought into what we are trying to achieve and it's a good place to be at the moment."

0:22 Bruce praises Manchester United's Paul Pogba as he returns to fitness ahead of their Boxing Day encounter Bruce praises Manchester United's Paul Pogba as he returns to fitness ahead of their Boxing Day encounter

'I'm delighted for Almiron'

Meanwhile, Bruce also spoke of his delight at Miguel Almiron's winning goal against Crystal Palace on Saturday, his first for the club in his 27th appearance.

Asked about his own celebration at the winning goal, the 58-year-old said: "Physically? I'll not make Thursday, I don't think. Yes, ridiculous.

"I was just delighted for the lad himself, and I think everybody else who supports Newcastle and who has watched the team for the past 12 months was.

"Every time he gets it around the box... did I see a stat that it was his 47th attempt on target? It's great for him and as I've said many times, he's a great pro, great lad. He lights up the place every day with the way he works.

"When somebody is like that. You want them to succeed and do well, and let's hope now it's the start of a few."

3:00 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Newcastle's win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Newcastle's win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League

The Premier League action keeps coming - make sure you don't miss a thing by signing up for goal alerts with the Sky Sports Score Centre app.

Download the Score Centre app for iOS devices or Android , select 'Notifications' from the 'More' section in the app main menu, then toggle on for 'Goals' to get alerts straight to your phone.

This season, you also can watch Premier League match highlights for free - without being a Sky Sports subscriber. You'll find highlights from every Premier League game - from 5.15pm on a Saturday or shortly after full-time on other days - in the Score Centre, as well as on the Sky Sports website and app plus the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

You can follow dedicated live blogs of every Premier League game on the Sky Sports website and app and track goals as they go in with our vidiprinter page.