Andy Carroll aims to stay at Newcastle 'as long as possible'

Andy Carroll returned to Newcastle in the summer

Andy Carroll says he is in no rush to discuss his Newcastle contract and wants to "stay as long as possible" at his home-town club.

The 30-year-old striker returned to St James' Park in the summer on an initial 12-month pay-as-you-play deal.

Carroll has made 12 Premier League appearances this season since he returned from ankle surgery in September as he aims to persuade the Newcastle hierarchy to win a longer deal.

"I want to stay as long as possible. I'm happy. I haven't spoken to anybody about contracts and I won't," Carroll said ahead of Leicester's New Year's Day visit to Tyneside.

"I will just see how it goes."

Carroll won 29 of his 35 aerial duels in the defeat to Everton

Carroll is yet to score a goal this season but has given a reminder of his muscular approach and aerial effectiveness under Steve Bruce, whose side sit 11th in the Premier League going into the new year.

The former England international will hope to come up against his ex-Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers, the man who initially loaned and then sold him to West Ham.

Carroll, who arrived at Anfield for a club-record £35m in 2011, played the full 90 minutes in Saturday's 2-1 defeat by Everton, the Magpies' first in the league at home since the opening day of the campaign.

2:58 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Everton's win over Newcastle in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Everton's win over Newcastle in the Premier League

"We definitely want to look to start the year in style," he said.

"It has been another quick turn-around. Two defeats over the festive period, we now just have to bounce back. We just have to move on and think about the next game."

