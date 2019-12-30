Premier League hits and misses: Old failings for Tottenham as luck shines on Liverpool

Jose Mourinho's arrival at Spurs was supposed to rid the club of the costly errors that had plagued their start to the season and ultimately cost Mauricio Pochettino his position at the club.

By appointing one of, if not the, greatest tactician to have graced a Premier League dugout, it was suggested that would see Spurs rise from their early-season malaise. After all, this Spurs team, Champions League finalists just six months prior, only needed a few tweaks here and there - and who better than Mourinho is administer them?

Mourinho has expressed his delight at being back in management but with his first month under his belt, on reflection, he will be having sleepless nights at the thought of the defensive issues which clearly run deeper at Spurs.

Spurs had an alarming lack of cohesion at the back in Saturday's draw at Norwich and their performance proved they remain some way from fully understanding or adopting the defensive principles upon which Mourinho's his managerial career was forged.

It will, of course, take time, but if the Portuguese is to come close to replicating the success he has enjoyed previously at Spurs, he must act on matters at the back as a matter of urgency.

Jack Wilkinson

Some of Liverpool's performances this season have been below par, and yet they have still found a way to win with Sunday's encounter against Wolves a classic example of this. While every team are in the middle of a heavy run of fixtures over Christmas, Liverpool have had a four-week head start as they continue to battle for glory on multiple fronts.

But after a 4-0 drubbing of second-place Leicester on Boxing Day, they found Wolves a much more difficult test and it was a huge slice of luck from VAR that helped them to yet another three points.

Sadio Mane's goal - which turned out to be the winner - was initially ruled out by referee Anthony Taylor for a handball against Adam Lallana, with Virgil van Dijk also under suspicion of handling. However, neither were deemed to be enough to rule out the goal and VAR overturned Taylor's decision, much to the fury of Wolves.

The Anfield visitors were batted back a second time as Jonny was ruled to be offside for Pedro Neto's equaliser in an incident that saw visiting manager Nuno Espirito Santo booked for his touchline reactions. Liverpool were forced to ride the wave of a vengeful Wolves but the Reds were again afforded a reprieve with some poor finishing from their opponents.

Graeme Souness said after the game that Liverpool looked tired, with Andy Robertson in particular not at his flying wing-back best and neither was Roberto Firmino.

But Jurgen Klopp's side look at have a 13-point lead at the top of the table and face another dogged team in Sheffield United on January 2, with a few more changes likely as they continue their sprint towards a long-awaited Premier League title.

Charlotte Marsh

Mikel Arteta's first home game in charge of Arsenal might have looked so much better. Arteta's Gunners dominated their clash against Chelsea for long periods but were let down by a pair of increasingly characteristic defensive howlers.

There was also the decision from referee Craig Pawson not to show Jorginho a second yellow card with the hosts leading after the Italian dragged back Matteo Guendouzi.

Asked whether Jorginho should have been sent off, Arteta admitted: "I think that's up to the referee but for me it's very clear. That's it.

"I blame my team (for defeat). We are responsible for everything we did wrong on that football pitch. The decisions we didn't get right, obviously. The other things we cannot control or change them now."

Nevertheless, there was evidence that Arteta's return has boosted spirits within his flagging squad, exemplified by the ethic and commitment of Mesut Ozil, who earned a standing ovation when he was substituted late in the second half.

Ben Grounds

Frank Lampard knew he had to change something. Arsenal had torn into a disorganised Chelsea from the off, with an unmarked Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang nodding home from a corner to hand the hosts a deserved lead.

So Lampard rolled the dice, ditched the 3-4-3 formation just past the half-hour though, withdrawing the struggling Emerson Palmieri, and switched to 4-3-3.

The decision eventually turned the game, with Jorginho proving pivotal to that reversal of fortunes.

Lampard insisted it was a change in mentality rather than tactics that helped Chelsea turn the tables on the Gunners however, praising his players for eventually finding their bite.

"No I don't think we got it wrong tactically at the start," said Lampard.

"It wasn't so much the tactics, it was the spirit and the fight of the team. They were quicker, and we were lethargic initially.

"Sometimes it has to be a gesture with a change. And then after the changes we got better.

"It wasn't so much the three at the back, but then again, Mikel Arteta isn't silly: they found a way to pin our five back, and so I had to change."

After Chelsea's recent travails at home, two away wins in North London in the space of seven days is quite the remedy. Their hopes of automatic Champions League qualification remain firmly on track.

Ben Grounds

This wasn't a stellar Manchester United performance, but the calmness of their back line will have pleased Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

We know about their attacking threat - Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial were menaces throughout - but this was their first clean sheet in 15 Premier League games.

What's more, United proved they could beat a side while having the majority of possession (61 per cent). They've only managed that four times in the Premier League this season.

Granted, Burnley have had three shots on target in two games, and only eight in around eight hours of football, but United dealt with the double aerial threat of Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood.

If they are to form a run at the top four, defence must come first, and the rest will look after itself. Though United seem to be in turmoil every three games, their overall form is good and they are moving up this league, while those around them show inconsistency.

The next target should be half-a-dozen unbeaten games.

Gerard Brand

Pep Guardiola admitted he needed to be realistic about Manchester City's chances of a third straight Premier League title following their dramatic 3-2 defeat to Wolves, but in responding to that setback with a 2-0 victory over Sheffield United, the truth was they more than rode their luck.

Blades boss Chris Wilder had warned his players about the size of the task they faced in stretching their remarkable 18-game unbeaten away league record in 2019 at the home of "one of leading lights of European football and world football" - but he was understandably left frustrated by the manner in which that impressive record came to an end.

Lys Mousset had already seen his first-half opener lost to the dreaded 'armpit' rule - the theme of the weekend - when Sergio Aguero's strike was allowed to stand despite referee Chris Kavanagh indirectly playing his part in the build-up.

Kavanagh dummied Oliver Norwood's pass to John Fleck, who was standing directly behind the match official, leading to the ball deflecting off the midfielder's shins into the path of Kevin De Bruyne. It inevitably led to a goal, but there was very little Kavanagh could do with nothing in the rule book to state he should've blown his whistle.

To compound Sheffield United's misfortune, Billy Sharp saw his stoppage-time header strike the post, with the ball bouncing across the line and to safety as City avoided a nervy ending on an evening when fortune favoured Guardiola's stuttering champions.

Ben Grounds

At the end of the season, we may look back at these last two Wolves games and say they defined the season. They produced a comeback against Manchester City on Friday that was nothing short of sensational, and that was with VAR thwarting them along the way. They faced a similar situation against Liverpool on Sunday, but could not find the same result twice in a row, losing 1-0 at Anfield.

Neto's disallowed leveller for offside against Jonny was the fourth of five incredibly tight VAR calls for offside, with the difference being a shoulder or, as Dan Burn described to Sky Sports on Saturday, an armpit.

But Wolves stood up to the tough Liverpool test, particularly in the second half, prompting Jamie Carragher to say after the game: "I think Wolves have been one of the stories of the season. But what Wolves have done with European commitments, the small squad that they've had - I think they've only used 19 players in the Premier League - I think the manager has done some job."

And he's right. It has been a wonderful season for Wolves so far and to take three points from arguably the best two teams in the country with VAR acting against you should be seen as a mightily good achievement. They have Europa League knockouts to look forward to in the new year as they continue to be one of the surprises of the season.

Charlotte Marsh

When Dominic Calvert-Lewin arrived at Everton in August 2016 for £1.5m he stated that it was a move "simply too good to resist". The switch came just six months after Farhad Moshiri had arrived on Merseyside laying out his ambitious plans for the club, but he would have been forgiven for not knowing much about the then 19-year-old.

Calvert-Lewin has already been worked under three different managers, but it was quite possibly the caretaker Duncan Ferguson prior to Carlo Ancelotti's arrival that has had the biggest influence on his Goodison Park career.

At the start of his brief but memorable time in the dug-out, the Yorkshireman bullied Chelsea, scoring twice in a league game for the first time since for Northampton Town in League Two in October 2015.

5 - Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored five goals in his last five Premier League appearances, as many as in previous 28. Illuminate. pic.twitter.com/O2PzTQSyAX — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 28, 2019

Speaking after the game, Calvert-Lewin said: "I've got a very close relationship with Dunc so I'm happy to score the two goals on this big occasion. He's stuck by me and I've known him for three years, so that was my way to try to repay him."

Calvert-Lewin hasn't looked back, and one of the key elements to Ancelotti's fine start has been to find a role for Ferguson and to use his knowledge on the strengths of the young forward to deliver back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

Everton have struggled in their search for a striker capable of scoring 20 goals a season, but they may just have found the answer.

Ben Grounds

Andy Carroll won 29 of his 35 aerial duels in the defeat to Everton

Steve Bruce rested Andy Carroll during his side's 4-1 defeat to Manchester United on Boxing Day, clearly thinking the striker would be unable to feature twice in the space of three days. Everton was always the target for the burly centre forward.

He completed the full 90 minutes during Saturday's 2-1 home loss to Carlo Ancelotti's side, and the striker showed just what an asset he can be as he caused countless problems for Mason Holgate and Michael Keane at the back - particularly from set-pieces.

Carroll's effectiveness in attack was underlined by him winning 80 per cent of his 35 duels while also having five of his team's 20 shots on Everton's goal, more than any other Newcastle player.

Remarkably, he won 24 aerial duels, the most of anybody since Opta starting recording the statistics.

Try as he might, Carroll, re-signed on a free transfer last summer, did not find the net but he was able to provide the assist for Fabian Schar's equaliser - his third in his past five Premier League games.

Having signed a one-year contract with the Magpies last August, Bruce will certainly have taken encouragement from the performance of his side's target man despite a first home league defeat since the opening day of the season.

Ben Grounds

So far, the festive period has been a good one for Southampton. They are now unbeaten in three games and have picked up seven points to see them start pulling away from the relegation scrap, currently four points above 18th place.

Overall, they have lost just two of their last eight games as Ralph Hasenhuttl finally seems to have got his team firing, or more namely, Danny Ings.

The striker has now scored 12 goals in 20 Premier League appearances - his most ever in a season - and he scored another well taken goal on Saturday, capitalising on a rare error from Martin Kelly.

Southampton could have gone on to score the winner too in the final 15 minutes, with the introduction of Moussa Djenepo proving a masterstroke as he gave Kelly the run-around down the left flank. He and Ings will be mightily important as the season continues and both will need to keep themselves fit.

Crystal Palace may feel they should have seen the game out for all three points. For 74 minutes, they looked tough to break down, but the Southampton equaliser shook their confidence slightly as the hosts gave them some real issues in the latter part of the game.

They have Vicente Guaita to thank for keeping them in it afterwards, but one slip could have cost them. But ultimately, they remain in a comfortable mid-table position and should be pleased with their season so far.

Charlotte Marsh

While Watford are finally looking up the table thanks to seven points in six days, the pressure is rising on Aston Villa who were battered 3-0 at Vicarage Road and looked short on confidence, form and most worryingly, fight.

Watford won most individual battles and are a team rejuvenated by the arrival of Nigel Pearson, something which won't have been lost on Villa CEO Christian Purslow, only weeks after awarding Dean Smith a new four-year contract.

The likes of Troy Deeney, who attempted more duels than anyone else on the pitch, have gone up through the gears in recent weeks but at the other end players like Douglas Luiz and Jota looked bang out of form - with one hauled off at half-time, and the other guilty of conceding a needless penalty.

Adrian Mariappa's red card at 1-0 should have given Villa belief. Instead Watford took advantage, scored two more goals and moved two points behind their visitors. On the evidence of recent games, you wouldn't want to bet on Villa keeping that distance for the rest of the season.

Ron Walker

It was a case of no Vardy no problem for Leicester, who got back to winning ways with a 2-1 victory against West Ham at the London Stadium.

Jamie Vardy has been a key figure in Brendan Rodgers' side's success so far this season, scoring 17 goals in the top-flight.

Did you know? Demarai Gray became the third different Leicester player to both score and miss a penalty in the same Premier League match, after Jamie Vardy and Graham Fenton.

Rodgers had warned he would need to rest the former England striker over the busy festive season, but the decision was taken out of his hands as the 32-year-old missed the game at West Ham after his wife, Rebekah, gave birth to their third child earlier in the day.

Over the moon to let you know our beautiful little girl has arrived 💕 Becky and baby are both doing well and we are all totally in love with the newest member of our team. — Jamie Vardy (@vardy7) December 28, 2019

How would Leicester cope without the Premier League's top goal scorer? The answer was just fine as Kelechi Iheanacho and Demarai Gray stepped up to score the goal that fired the Foxes to victory in east London.

Iheanacho has now been directly involved in five goals in his last four Premier League games (3 goals, 2 assists), more than he had been in his previous 30 for the Foxes (4), showing that Leicester are maybe not as reliant on Vardy as people think.

Oliver Yew

Going into Saturday's showdown, Brighton and Bournemouth were way down the form table. Both were out of the relegation zone but were seriously looking over their shoulders after a real points drought. There was more than bragging rights on the line in this south-coast clash.

Graham Potter's Brighton rightly came out on top - and they can step into 2020 optimistic of going on a real surge away from danger.

Despite rotating in four changes to their team, Brighton still possessed quality in the shape of talented playmaker - and now, goalscorer - Aaron Mooy, Neal Maupay and the hope will be record signing Alireza Jahanbakhsh will step up after finally getting off the mark himself.

But perhaps key to their hopes in the second half of the season was the way Brighton - despite the changes - continued to play in the attractive style Potter has brought in. This new approach runs right through the squad now. And their upcoming fixtures present an opportunity to kick on.

An out of sorts Chelsea are next up at the Amex and then come Everton, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, West Ham and Watford - five sides around them in the table and games which provide the opportunity to pull away from the bottom three.

Peter Smith