Steve Bruce says Ademola Lookman transfer is 'far off' for Newcastle

Steve Bruce has admitted a deal to take RB Leipzig forward Ademola Lookman to Newcastle is a "bit far off".

Sky Sports News has been told Lookman wants to leave Leipzig, just six months after joining the Bundesliga club from Everton.

Lookman is an England under-21 international but has only started one Bundesliga game for Leipzig this season, and Bruce admitted he is a player of interest to him.

"I think I've been linked with 38 players and he's another one of them," he said. "He's a good player, I like him, but who wouldn't do? It's a bit far off at the moment."

Joelinton has scored just once since becoming Newcastle's record signing but has a faithful supporter in his manager at St James' Park

The acquisition of Lookman would give Newcastle another option in attack, where £40m signing Joelinton finds himself under increasing pressure after just a single goal since his move from Hoffenheim.

Bruce offered some strong public support for the Brazilian record signing, and said: "He gave us food for thought when he played in a wide area, that's something we explored at Burnley and I thought he did very well.

"When you come here, with a big price tag… he's a young lad and the number nine shirt weighs heavy. He works hard every day, he hasn't missed a training session since he's been here and he wants to learn and wants to improve.

"When you're up against it, all you can do is roll your sleeves up and hope that it turns around. We were saying the same thing about (Miguel) Almiron a couple of weeks ago and now he's scored two in two and we hope that will continue."