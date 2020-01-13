Steve Bruce says Newcastle owner Mike Ashley will support him in the transfer market

Bruce revealed that the pair will meet this week to discuss potential funds and targets in the January window.

The Newcastle boss believes he has had the full support of Ashley since becoming manager on Tyneside in the summer.

Bruce spent more than £60m in the summer and believes more money would be available to him for the right player.

He said: "I am meeting up with the owner (Mike Ashley) in the next couple of days. If there is something that can really make us better and are available, we will try and act on something.

"I will ask the owner of course who was really supportive in the summer. I will not bring players in for the sake of it. Most of the injuries we have picked up are minor and will keep them out for 2/3 weeks. So I will not bring in players for the sake of it.

"He (Ashley) was very supportive in the summer and has been very supportive of me full stop."

Allan Saint-Maximin has returned to training

Newcastle were counting the cost of more injuries after the weekend after Paul Dummett and Dwight Gayle were forced off early in their 1-1 draw at Wolves.

It brought Newcastle's tally of injuries up to 13 but Bruce is confident that number will decrease by the end of the week.

He added: "[Paul] Dummett and [Dwight] Gayle will have scans and won't be involved [against Rochdale on Tuesday].

"We have got one or two back on the grass. Allan Saint-Maximin has trained for the last two days. Tuesday will be a bit early. Same goes for Shelvey.

"Hopefully Joelinton will be passed fit too. So instead of 12 and 13, we have probably got eight or nine [injured] so things are looking up."

After Newcastle's third round replay against Rochdale they host Chelsea live on Sky Sports Premier League on Saturday January 18.