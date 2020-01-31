Danny Rose: I initiated Newcastle move after Jetro Willems injury

2:00 Danny Rose reveals his contacted his agent and asked to join Newcastle after seeing Jetro Willems suffer an injury Danny Rose reveals his contacted his agent and asked to join Newcastle after seeing Jetro Willems suffer an injury

Danny Rose has revealed that he was responsible for initiating his loan move to Newcastle in order to secure regular first-team football.

The England international became the Magpies' third signing of the January transfer window when he arrived from Tottenham on Thursday until the end of the season.

Rose had featured in just five of Spurs' 17 matches since Jose Mourinho arrived as head coach, and says he decided to move to St James's Park while watching Newcastle on television.

He told Sky Sports News: "I was watching Newcastle play Chelsea and I saw the injury (anterior cruciate ligament) that Jetro (Willems) had.

"Straight away I got on the phone to my agent and said 'I want to go there'. It took a week to 10 days to get there but I'm happy that I'm here."

Asked if it was unusual for a player to push for a move in that manner, Rose joked about his agent: "Yeah - I think I need to sack him, don't I?

Jetro Willems suffered a season-ending knee injury during Newcastle's win over Chelsea earlier this month

"It was just by coincidence. It's unfortunate that somebody has had to get injured but I'm grateful that I'm here. I'm just looking forward to playing games now."

Rose: There are no good chippies in London!

As well as wanting to experience regular game-time again, Rose admits there was another reason behind his move to Newcastle: access to better chip shops.

Rose, who is from Doncaster but joined Tottenham in 2007, said: "The best chippy is in Doncaster. I was in London for 13 years and I think I only found one good chip shop.

"So I'm going to make the most of it now I'm back up north and I'm looking forward to enjoying life again."

