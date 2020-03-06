Jonjo Shelvey and Matt Ritchie sign Newcastle contract extensions

0:59 Steve Bruce says he is delighted to tie down Matt Ritchie and Jonjo Shelvey to new contracts Steve Bruce says he is delighted to tie down Matt Ritchie and Jonjo Shelvey to new contracts

Newcastle duo Jonjo Shelvey and Matt Ritchie have signed contract extensions until the summer of 2023.

England midfielder Shelvey, who joined Newcastle from Swansea in January 2016, told NUTV he "feels at home" in the North East. The 28-year-old is the club's top scorer in the Premier League this season with five goals.

Meanwhile, Scotland international Ritchie says he wants to settle at Newcastle after a "successful period" at the club since signing from Bournemouth in the summer of 2016.

Shelvey and Ritchie helped Newcastle earn promotion from the Championship

Head coach Steve Bruce said he was "delighted" to secure the pair's future at a news conference ahead of Saturday's Premier League match at Southampton.

Bruce said: "They've been very good over the last few years and I've been lucky enough to inherent them. Thankfully there has been a really good conclusion about it.

"They've both been here nearly four years now and a big make-up of the team has been them.

"The nucleus of the team that got out of the Championship is still here today and these two have been instrumental in it.

"We all know what Ritchie is like, there is never a dull day. And Jonjo, we all know on his day he is a very talented footballer.

"Let's hope we can get a few other [contract extensions] done as well."

Matty and Sean Longstaff are among those Bruce is keen to tie down to new deals. Sean has two years to run on his contract while Matty, at this stage, will become a free agent in the summer.

Bruce is hoping to tie down the Longstaff brothers to new contracts

"They're talking with the club, we hope there is a positive outcome," Bruce added. "Let's hope that can get resolved as well."

Centre-back Federico Fernandez and goalkeeper Karl Darlow are also out of contract in the summer.

"We are hoping that we can sit down with [Fernandez and Darlow]," Bruce added. "I think Fede has an option anyway of another year. He's been terrific, I gave him a rest the other night.

"Over the next few weeks we will address what we have to address and sit down with the different individuals.

"And we need to get a few results quickly because that's easier for everybody concerned if we know where we are going to be next year."