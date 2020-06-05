Newcastle fixtures: Kick-off times and dates
Premier League restart: Three Newcastle games confirmed, two games live on Sky Sports
Last Updated: 05/06/20 1:34pm
The details of Newcastle's first fixtures for the Premier League restart have been confirmed, with two games live on Sky Sports.
Newcastle host Sheffield United live on Sky Sports in their first game back on Sunday June 21. The Magpies also travel to face Bournemouth on Wednesday July 1, live on Sky Sports.
The FA Cup quarter-final details have also been announced, with Newcastle hosting Manchester City at 6.30pm on Sunday June 28.
Sky Sports will show 64 live Premier League games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches will be available on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.
Free-to-watch highlights of every remaining Premier League game this season will be available from shortly after the full-time whistle on the Sky Sports website, Sky Sports App and Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.
NEWCASTLE'S CONFIRMED PREMIER LEAGUE RESTART DATES
Sunday June 21
Newcastle vs Sheffield United
Kick-Off: 2pm; Live on Sky Sports, Sky Pick
Wednesday June 24
Newcastle vs Aston Villa
Kick-Off: 6pm
Wednesday July 1
Bournemouth vs Newcastle
Kick-Off: 2pm; Live on Sky Sports, Sky Pick
Newcastle fixtures: Dates and times to be confirmed
Newcastle vs West Ham
Man City vs Newcastle
Watford vs Newcastle
Newcastle vs Tottenham
Brighton vs Newcastle
Newcastle United vs Liverpool