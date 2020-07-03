Newcastle United News

More from Football

Mark Gillespie: Newcastle United sign former Motherwell goalkeeper

Watch Newcastle vs West Ham live on Sky Sports Premier League or Main Event from 4pm on Sunday; kick-off 4.15pm

Last Updated: 03/07/20 11:59pm

Mark Gillespie became first choice goalkeeper during his time at Motherwell
Mark Gillespie became first choice goalkeeper during his time at Motherwell

Newcastle have signed former Motherwell goalkeeper Mark Gillespie on a three-year contract.

The 28-year-old Magpies supporter was born in the city and started his career with Newcastle at academy level before moving to Carlisle United in 2008 aged 16.

He played 180 games for the Cumbrians before joining Walsall in 2017 and Scottish Premiership side Motherwell in 2018 where he became their first-choice stopper, helping them to finish third in the Scottish Premiership last season.
0:31
Newcastle manager Steve Bruce says he will be speaking with Matty Longstaff in an attempt to keep him at the club amid interest from Italian side Udinese
Newcastle manager Steve Bruce says he will be speaking with Matty Longstaff in an attempt to keep him at the club amid interest from Italian side Udinese

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce said: "We're very pleased to welcome Mark aboard. He was here when he was young and has gone on to do very well.

"He'll give us really healthy competition with our goalkeepers and we wish him the very best of luck."

Gillespie, a free agent after his contract at Motherwell expired, will be back-up to first-choice keeper Martin Dubravka and Karl Darlow after long-serving Rob Elliot left the club.

"It's an unbelievable feeling for me to sign for Newcastle," Gillespie told the club's website.

"Being a supporter all my life and to be released at 16 was disappointing, but I have gone away, worked hard and now I'm back, and I can't wait to make the most of an opportunity every Geordie would dream of."

