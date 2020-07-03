Matty Longstaff: Steve Bruce hoping to convince Newcastle midfielder to stay following Udinese offer

0:31 Newcastle manager Steve Bruce said he would be speaking with Matty Longstaff in an attempt to keep him at the club amid interest from Italian side Udinese Newcastle manager Steve Bruce said he would be speaking with Matty Longstaff in an attempt to keep him at the club amid interest from Italian side Udinese

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce says he is hoping to convince midfielder Matty Longstaff to stay at the club.

Longstaff, who could leave his boyhood club at the end of the season, has been offered a five-year deal worth £30,000 a week by Serie A club Udinese.

Newcastle would be due just £400,000 in compensation if Longstaff were to leave for Italy at the end of his contract.

The 20-year-old, who has featured in seven Premier League matches since his goalscoring debut against Manchester United in October, earns just £850 per week on an academy deal at Newcastle.

"Matty (Longstaff)? I have got a meeting this (Friday) afternoon with him," Bruce said.

"I am hoping that will be positive. We are still hoping we can overcome something. We don't want to be losing our young players, we don't want to be losing our best players.

"It's important we try and get over the line with Matty because he is a young player from the area. We don't want to lose him.

"We are seeing a lot now of young players being tempted abroad. I hope Matty stays and sees his career is here in Newcastle."

The Toon boss also revealed he will sit down with loanees Nabil Bentaleb, Danny Rose and Valentino Lazaro in the next few weeks to discuss their futures.

All three players have options to make their moves permanent.

Bruce added: "We've extended them (loans) to the end of the season.

"The difficulty is for all of us as clubs now is; when are we starting again? Where are the finances at? We haven't really had that conversation yet, we are all delighted just to get back playing.

"They are the talking points of us going forward. We'll have those conversations over the next two, three, four, five weeks. It doesn't help with takeover talk in the background.

"That's why we want that little bit of clarity because we need to keep moving forward."

