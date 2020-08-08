Newcastle: Boris Johnson backs calls for Premier League statement on failed takeover

Boris Johnson has backed calls for the Premier League to make a statement on Newcastle

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has backed calls for the Premier League to make a statement on the failed takeover of Newcastle.

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), PCP Capital Partners and Reuben Brothers pulled out of a protracted £300m takeover at the end of last month. The PIF criticised the "prolonged process" for their decision to walk away and the Premier League have refused to comment on the matter.

Over 6,000 Newcastle United Supporters Trust (NUST) members wrote to their local MPs, who have also urged the Premier League for transparency.

0:43 The Newcastle United Supporters' Trust have written to the Premier League to ask for a meeting after a planned takeover fell through - and Steve Wraith, of NUFC Matters Podcast, says it has been a major issue for fans of the club The Newcastle United Supporters' Trust have written to the Premier League to ask for a meeting after a planned takeover fell through - and Steve Wraith, of NUFC Matters Podcast, says it has been a major issue for fans of the club

The Independent Football Ombudsman, set up by the Football Association, the Premier League and the Football League to investigate complaints, said it had advised the Premier League to release a statement.

As of Saturday morning nearly 97,000 people had signed a petition that called on the prime minister and the UK government to establish "an independent investigation into the English Premier League takeover process".

In an email to the NUST, the prime minister said there should be "clarity" on why there was such a delay in the decision making process.

Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman

"I appreciate that many Newcastle fans were hoping this takeover bid would go ahead and can understand their sense of disappointment," he said.

"I have seen the recent email sent to Newcastle fans from the Independent Football Ombudsman and agree with their conclusion that the Premier League should make a statement on this case. I am pleased that the Ombudsman has committed to advising the Premier League to provide a statement.

Amanda Staveley was part of a consortium proposing to take over Newcastle United

"There must be clarity on why there was a significant delay in a decision being made, and on the reasons why the consortium decided to withdraw their bid."

The Premier League has been approached for comment.