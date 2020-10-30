Jamaal Lascelles: Steve Bruce says Newcastle captain 'major' doubt for Everton match

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce revealed captain Jamaal Lascelles is a "major" doubt for the Premier League visit of table-topping Everton on Sunday afternoon.

The centre-back was withdrawn in the closing stages of last week's 1-1 draw at Wolves because of a foot injury that leaves him touch and go to face the early pace-setters in the league.

Bruce said: "We've only got one major concern from last week: the captain, who limped off. He's got a foot injury and we'll see how he is in the next 48 hours. But everyone else is OK."

Newcastle United

Everton Sunday 1st November 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

The Longstaff brothers - Matty and Sean - are available following a thigh complaint and a bout of tonsillitis respectively.

Bruce added: "The one thing they do do is bring energy and leg work to the team and of course they're both very, very decent passers of the ball too.

"There's many times where I've played them together. They've both got something to offer."

Bruce a 'huge admirer' of Ancelotti

Image: Steve Bruce admits he is a 'huge admirer' of Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti

Sunday's opponents Everton suffered their first loss of the season against Southampton last weekend but remain top of the league on goal difference - ahead of Merseyside rivals Liverpool.

Looking ahead to their trip to St James' Park, live on Sky Sports Premier League, Bruce said: "I'm really pleased that there's somebody else different at the top of the league, how refreshing is that? It's wonderful.

"I'm a huge admirer of Carlo Ancelotti and what he's achieved so it will be a tough, tough game for us, that's for sure."

By Sky Sports' Adam Bate

Raul Jimenez's late goal in Wolves' 1-1 draw with Newcastle at Molineux was coming. It was the home side's fifth shot in the space of five minutes. As many as Newcastle mustered in the entire match. But Jacob Murphy brilliantly capitalised on a poorly-placed wall by Rui Patricio and Steve Bruce's side contrived to conjure up an equaliser in the closing moments.

It is becoming a habit for Newcastle. A happy knack.

This was the second consecutive away game in which they have salvaged a point late on. It was rather more deserved than the improbable draw that was clinched at Tottenham from the penalty spot in the 97th minute with their only shot on target, but it was another bit of Brucey voodoo given how little they had offered going forward for much of the second half.

2:57 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the 1-1 draw between Wolves and Newcastle in the Premier League

Pitch to Post Preview: Jamie Redknapp on Man Utd v Arsenal; plus Liverpool's CB options, and will Everton bounce back?

Jamie Redknapp joins Peter Smith on this week's show to look ahead to Sunday's showdown between Man Utd and Arsenal and says there are more questions than answers at Old Trafford as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer prepares for his 100th game in charge.

Listen to the Sky Sports Pitch to Post Podcast on: Spotify | Apple | Castbox

Sky Sports News reporter Vinny O'Connor has the latest on Liverpool's injury problems and discusses the young players who could cover at centre-back.

And Sky Sports statistician Matt Cheetham picks out the numbers which explain why Everton's defeat at Southampton could just be a blip, and makes his bold Pitch for what will happen in the Premier League this weekend.