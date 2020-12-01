Newcastle squad told to stay away from training ground amid coronavirus outbreak

Newcastle United's squad have been told to stay away from their training ground following an outbreak of coronavirus.

Following last Friday night's 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, manager Steve Bruce revealed that three individuals had tested positive for the virus and were isolating at home.

Another two individuals returned positives tests prior to Sunday, which lead to another round of testing on Sunday.

The club are still awaiting the results of that round of testing.

The Newcastle squad were given the weekend off and no training took place on Monday or Tuesday, with the club assessing the situation on a day-to-day basis.

Another round of testing is due to take place on Wednesday.

Newcastle are due to face Aston Villa at Villa Park live on Sky Sports Premier League on Friday night as they seek to continue their impressive away form in the Premier League, having lost only once on their travels this season.

Speaking after Friday's match against Palace Newcastle manager Steve Bruce said: "It is a concern and difficult to manage. We are trying our utmost to make sure we try and stay as safe as we can.

"Of course my concern is not just the welfare of the players, which is vitally important, but my members of staff too. We will do our best but it is difficult at the moment."

Coronavirus tiers: Newcastle unable to welcome back fans

Newcastle are one of 10 clubs that fall in tier 3 of the government's new coronavirus restrictions, which come into effect on December 2 and will deny supporters the opportunity of attending matches at St James' Park.

Bruce says the return of fans is a "step in the right direction" but questioned why larger stadiums are not able to host larger numbers of socially-distanced fans.

"I can understand 4,000 fans [returning] if there's an 8,000-seated stadium, but what I can't quite digest at the moment is why it's only 4,000 or 2,000 when we've got the capacity to comfortably put somewhere in the region of 15,000 to 20,000 people in," he said.

"It's a step in the right direction and a small gesture. For the smaller clubs, 4,000 or 2,000 is welcome relief because they live off that."