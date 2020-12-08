Newcastle United reopen training ground after coronavirus closure

Newcastle United's players will return to the club's training ground on Tuesday following a temporary closure last week due to a rise in Covid-19 cases.
The training ground was closed last Monday after multiple positive Covid-19 test results within the first-team bubble and those who had tested positive will now follow relevant protocols before returning.
The club confirmed the news on Twitter and said: "Thanks for your messages of support to our players & staff."
Newcastle were unable to train as a group ahead of last Friday's planned trip to Aston Villa - one of the key reasons as to why that match was postponed.
It was the first Premier League match to be postponed as a result of coronavirus since Project Restart.
Newcastle were last in action on Friday, November 27 when they beat Crystal Palace 2-0 at Selhurst Park and are due to play West Brom on Saturday.
They are 13th in the Premier League table with 14 points from 10 games.