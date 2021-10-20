Steve Bruce: Newcastle sack head coach following club's £305m takeover by Saudi-led consortium

Newcastle United's new owners have sacked head coach Steve Bruce.

Bruce was expected to be replaced after the Saudi Arabian-backed consortium, led by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), completed a £305m takeover of Newcastle on October 7.

The 60-year-old remained in charge for the 3-2 defeat to Tottenham - his 1,000th match as a manager - with non-executive chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan and director Amanda Staveley watching on at St James' Park.

The defeat left Newcastle second bottom of the Premier League and winless after their opening eight games of the campaign.

Newcastle said the process of recruiting a new head coach is under way, and Sky Sports News understands former Roma boss Paulo Fonseca has emerged as a contender.

Graeme Jones will lead the team on an interim basis, starting with Saturday's trip to Crystal Palace.

Bruce: This could be my last job

Bruce guided the club to 13th and 12th-place finishes in his two years in charge but faced persistent hostility from fans, who criticised his style of play.

Speaking to The Telegraph after his departure, Bruce said: "I think this might be my last job.

"It's not just about me; it's taken its toll on my whole family because they are all Geordies and I can't ignore that.

It has been very, very tough. To never really be wanted, to feel that people wanted me to fail and saying I would fail, that I was useless, a fat waste of space, a tactically inept cabbage head.

"They have been worried about me… especially my wife Jan. What an amazing woman she is, incredible, she's just a fantastic woman, wife and mother and grandmother. She dealt with the death of my parents, hers have not been very well. And then she had me to worry about and what I've been going through the last couple of years.

"I can't take her for granted, she has spent her whole life following me around from football club to football club and if I was to say to her tomorrow, I've been offered a job in China, or anywhere, she would say, 'Steve, is this right for you, do you want to do it?' And she'd back me again.

"I'm 60 years old and I don't know if I want to put her through it again. We've got a good life so, yeah, this will probably be me done as a manager - until I get a phone call from a chairman somewhere asking if I can give them a hand. Never say never, I've learnt that."

Revealing the abuse he has faced, Bruce added: "It has been very, very tough. To never really be wanted, to feel that people wanted me to fail and saying I would fail, that I was useless, a fat waste of space, a tactically inept cabbage head."

'Bruce was a symbol of the previous regime'

The PIF, worth £700bn, owns an 80 per cent share in the club after completing its takeover from Mike Ashley, and director Staveley has already outlined the board's ambition to win the Premier League.

Staveley is a chief executive at PCP Capital Partners, who are part of the investment group, along with the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and RB Sports & Media.

But in a statement prior to Sunday's game, Staveley said the club wanted to be "patient and considered" in their approach and that "change doesn't happen overnight".

Newcastle's tough 10 months - PL records since December 16 Fewest wins Fewest points Most goals conceded Southampton - 6 Southampton - 27 Newcastle - 65 Newcastle - 7 Newcastle - 31 C Palace - 62 Burnley - 8 Burnley - 33 Southampton - 61 C Palace - 8 C Palace - 35 Burnley 50

Speaking after Newcastle's 3-2 defeat to Tottenham on Sunday, Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp said Bruce looked like someone who would welcome being relieved of his duties.

"My feeling when I look at him is that he'd almost like to be put out of his misery as well," said Redknapp. "He looks like a man who has done as much as he can, and he is a symbol of the previous regime.

"He'll be hating every second of it, nobody enjoys that unless you have something wrong with you. He doesn't want to be here. I think he'll be relieved when he gets that phone call."

The stats which cost Bruce

Bruce's Newcastle have picked up just three points from a possible 24 this season. Only once have Newcastle made a worse start to a Premier League season. In 2018-19, Rafael Benitez's side picked up just three points from their opening 10 games - but went onto finish 13th.

No side has conceded more Premier League goals than Newcastle this season. They've shipped 19 goals in their opening eight games. That makes it their joint-worst ever start defensively to a Premier League season - they also conceded 19 in their opening eight in 1999-2000 under Ruud Gullit and Bobby Robson (went onto finish 11th).

In fact, Newcastle have conceded the most Premier League goals since Bruce's appointment in July 2019. They have also faced the most shots per game of any Premier League side.

Newcastle's defensive problems - since August 2019 Most Premier League goals conceded Most shots faced per game Newcastle - 139 Newcastle - 15.1 Southampton - 138 Aston Villa - 14.9 Crystal Palace - 129 Burnley - 14.7 Aston Villa - 125 Crystal Palace - 13.7 West Ham - 119 Tottenham - 13.7

The Magpies have won only three of their last 17 Premier League home games and a worrying statistic is that St James' Park has not seen back-to-back Premier League home wins since December 2019. They've also kept just two clean sheets in their last 27 Premier League home games.

Interestingly Bruce won exactly the same number of points as Benitez did in each of their two full PL seasons at the club. Bruce's side scored three more goals but conceded 25 more goals when compared to Benitez.

Howey: Bruce sacking inevitable

Former Newcastle defender Steve Howey:

"It was an inevitable announcement. When new owners come in, they look to change things around. It may have been different had results been decent, but a lot of Newcastle fans had lost patience because the results weren't great. They've conceded more than anyone in the Premier League this season and obviously are yet to win a game.

"While Bruce will be hurt by some of the criticism, some of which did overstep the mark, he will come back refreshed and look for another challenge."

Redknapp: Newcastle need a big January transfer window

Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp:

"Newcastle need a big transfer window.

"They need to get the right characters in during January in the spine of the team. This squad right now is one of the favourites for relegation - you can see it in the mistakes they make every single week. A new manager might change it but it's hard.

"If Allan Saint-Maximin doesn't get the ball, it's hard to see where the quality is coming from. The first goal [against Tottenham] was excellent but after that, the patterns of play weren't there. They looked a side devoid of confidence and belief. Once Tottenham got hold of the ball, they had extra quality in midfield."

What would Fonseca bring?

Sky Sports' Nick Wright:

Paulo Fonseca has emerged as the front-runner to replace Steve Bruce at St James' Park and if he does get the job, Newcastle supporters can expect attacking football and plenty of entertainment.

Indeed, it was his devotion to an attack-minded playing style that scuppered a potential move to Tottenham during the summer, the 48-year-old insisting the club's managing director Fabio Paratici favoured a more defensive brand of football.

"The best way to defend is to have the ball," said Fonseca in an interview with the Telegraph. "We have an obligation with supporters to create a spectacle, a good show. I have to be offensive and dominate the games... These are things which will die with me."

Fonseca, 48, has been honing his preferred playing style throughout a managerial career which began in 2007. He started out in his native Portugal and, following spells in charge of Pacos Ferreira, Porto and Braga, where he won the Portuguese Cup, he moved to Ukraine's Shakhtar Donetsk and later Roma.

Fonseca spent the last two seasons at Roma, finishing fifth and seventh in Serie A before being replaced by Jose Mourinho, but he was more successful at Shakhtar, winning three consecutive league and cup doubles and enjoying good moments in Europe too.

Most memorably, in December 2017, his Shakhtar side clinched a 2-1 win over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City to secure a place in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Fonseca has been turning heads in the Premier League ever since, attracting interest from Everton and West Ham before this summer's approach by Tottenham, but it may now be at Newcastle that he gets his first chance in England.

