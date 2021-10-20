Paulo Fonseca: Former Roma boss contender for Newcastle United manager job if Steve Bruce is sacked

Former Roma boss Paulo Fonseca has emerged as a contender for the Newcastle United managerial role if Steve Bruce is sacked.

Fonseca came close to being appointed as Tottenham's head coach in the summer and remains keen on taking on a challenge in the Premier League.

The Portuguese is currently out of work and an interested club would not need to pay compensation in order to name him as their new boss.

Fonseca won three domestic doubles in his three seasons as manager of Shakhtar Donetsk between 2016 and 2019.

Fonseca lost his job at the Stadio Olimpico at the end of last season after guiding Roma to a seventh-placed finish in Serie A and he was replaced by Jose Mourinho.

Roma were beaten in the semi-final of the Europa League by Manchester United.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gary Neville shares his thoughts on Newcastle's treatment of Steve Bruce and why his managerial situation has been unfairly handled by the Magpies' new owners.

The 48-year-old has also previously enjoyed managerial stints at Porto and Braga in his home country.

Steve Bruce's position at St James' Park has come under increasing pressure following a poor run of results and the £305m Saudi-Arabia backed takeover of the club.

Prior to Sunday's 3-2 defeat at home to Tottenham, the Newcastle head coach hit out at the media over reports that he was to be relieved of his duties ahead of the Premier League clash.

The club are without a win in the top flight this season and sit second bottom in the table after three draws and five defeats.

More to follow...

