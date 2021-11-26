Eddie Howe: Newcastle head coach will be in dugout for match against Arsenal after testing negative for Covid-19

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe will be in the dugout for Saturday's Premier League home match against Arsenal after testing negative for coronavirus.

Howe was forced to miss his first game in charge against Brentford at St James' Park last week after returning a positive test.

It is understood Howe has been allowed to travel under the Covid-19 protocol after his symptoms were traced back to last week.

#NUFC can confirm that Eddie Howe will be in the dugout for tomorrow's game at the Emirates Stadium after returning a negative Covid test this morning.

Newcastle said in a short statement on Twitter: "#NUFC can confirm that Eddie Howe will be in the dugout for tomorrow's game at the Emirates Stadium after returning a negative Covid test this morning."

Standing in for Howe at his pre-match press conference, assistant Jason Tindall said: "From my own personal experiences when I had Covid a couple of months ago, I had no symptoms to start with and it was only after about eight or nine days where it hit me really hard and I began to struggle.

"But from how Eddie was, I'd say Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, in comparison to how he's now feeling and the tone of his voice the latter part of this week, there's been a big difference."

Tindall also confirmed that rigorous testing this week had uncovered no new cases.

He said: "Thankfully, we're okay, there have been no more positive cases. When one person gets it, you do worry a little bit, but thankfully we've tested every single day this week as a group of players and staff and everybody has come through fine."