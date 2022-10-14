Newcastle can be as big as Man Utd, 'there is no ceiling here', says Eddie Howe

Eddie Howe says "there is no ceiling" on Newcastle's growth and feels they could one day be the same size as Manchester United.

Newcastle's Saudi owners have spent £210m on signings since January - after completing the £300m takeover of the Premier League club just over a year ago - and have plans to challenge the established order of English football.

Sunday's trip to Old Trafford represents an opportunity to put a marker down to the rest of the top six, with Newcastle able to leapfrog fifth-placed Man Utd if they make it three wins on the bounce.

Howe, the Newcastle head coach, is optimistic that, with time, the Magpies can grow to become one of the major forces in English football.

Asked if Newcastle can be as big as Man Utd, Howe said: "I don't like to put ceilings on individual players and I never put a ceiling on a club either.

"My history at Bournemouth, who were associated as a League One or League Two club, we've seen them now grow into a Premier League team. So why not?

"The aims of this club, the ambitions behind the scenes are huge. I've always said we have to try and deliver those huge ambitions and it will take time, but there is no ceiling here.

"When you see the passion around the city, and the thing that always bodes well for me is the young people here - 12, 13, 14 year-olds - their passion for Newcastle, it's running through generations. That won't stop. I hope the global brand and passion will continue to grow.

Tottenham Hotspur

Newcastle United Sunday 23rd October 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

"Potentially, the global support will definitely grow if the club can be successful. That is the challenge and where the club wants to be."

'We desperately want Bruno to be happy'

Howe says Newcastle are desperate for midfielder Bruno Guimaraes to be happy and see a long-term future with the club amid links to Real Madrid.

Reports have emerged that Newcastle will offer Guimaraes a new contract with an improved wage packet in a bid to ward off interest from other clubs after speculation about interest from Real cropped up in the summer.

Howe hopes to build a team around the Brazil international, who scored twice in Newcastle's 5-1 win over Brentford last Saturday, as the club look to progress under the Saudi owners.

"We desperately want Bruno to be happy here and to see a long-term vision out here," said the Newcastle boss, when asked about interest from Real Madrid.

"We have to build positively and as long as a player sees progression in the team and us building, then we want to build quality, not lose it."

Guimaraes said he was happy to be linked with Real last week, but made clear it was his ambition to remain at Newcastle and become a legend at St James' Park.

Asked if Guimaraes can achieve that feat, Howe said: "That's a difficult one for me because I am new here.

"Obviously I know the Newcastle legends of the past and I'm aware of that and want my players to aspire to be the next ones. If that's part of his motivation then I'm all for it.

"He has the ability, the personality and the character to be that player that people talk about for years to come. But he's at the start of it and hopefully he will get there."