Bruno Guimaraes: Newcastle midfielder signs news five-year deal to keep him at club until 2028

Bruno Guimaraes has signed a new five-year contract with Newcastle United.

The Brazil midfielder has become a fan favourite on Tyneside after helping them avoid relegation in the second half of the 2021/22 season and then going on to play a key role in the team's top-four finish and run to the Carabao Cup final last season.

Just this week, he came up with an assist in the memorable 4-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

However, there had been speculation in the summer over his future, with Manchester City, Liverpool and Real Madrid linked with a move for the 25-year-old. His long-term future now looks set to be at St James' Park, with this deal running until 2028.

Guimaraes said: "I'm absolutely delighted. The fans have made me feel at home since my first day here and I feel so loved in my life.

"I'm so happy here. It's a place that is so comfortable to be and I hope to keep making the supporters happy and helping the team do well. That's my goal, because there are no words to describe how happy I am to be here.

"I remember in my first interview, I said I wanted to play for this club in the Champions League and now it's happening. We are doing so well and when I look around the pitch at my team-mates, I am so proud of them all. I'm proud of everyone; the team, the staff, the owners and the fans.

"The city believes again and it's unbelievable what we have done for the team. I hope that this can continue. It's amazing what has happened in my life in the last two years."

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe, who signed Guimaraes from Lyon in January 2022, said: "I'm delighted to get Bruno signed and committed to the long-term future of the football club. He's such an important player and he's done so well since he joined the club. He's been a huge success since he's been here so I just hope that he can continue in that vein and carry on his success with us.

"I think he epitomises the recent success we've had. He's put in so many good displays, he's very consistent and he's got a great personality off the pitch as well.

"He cares very deeply about Newcastle United and the success of the club and he's got a great relationship with our supporters. He's been a key signing for us - definitely the type of signing that we want to make."

Newcastle have a Premier League trip to West Ham at the London Stadium on Sunday October 8 (kick-off 2pm).