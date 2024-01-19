Kieran Trippier: Bayern Munich interested in signing Newcastle and England defender

Bayern Munich are interested in signing Newcastle and England right-back Kieran Trippier, according to Sky in Germany.

With Bayern facing difficulties in agreeing a loan deal with Paris Saint-Germain for Nordi Mukiele, the focus is now turning to Trippier.

Bayern, managed by former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, have discussed the 33-year-old intensively over the last two days.

Trippier has seven assists in 19 Premier League matches for Newcastle this season but his performances have dipped in recent weeks.

The right-back was responsible for multiple mistakes leading to goals in Newcastle's 3-0 defeat at Everton and their 4-1 loss at Tottenham.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dwight McNeil pounced on Kieran Tripper's error to score a magnificent goal as Everton took the lead against Newcastle United.

Trippier's clumsy backpass was also responsible for Chelsea snatching a late equaliser in the Carabao Cup quarter-final loss against Newcastle, which the Magpies lost on penalties.

The England international was one of the first major signings for Newcastle's Saudi Arabia ownership when he joined for £12m from Atletico Madrid in January 2022.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mykhailo Mudryk equalises in stoppage time from a loose Kieran Trippier back pass to send the match to penalties.

Newcastle in Joelinton contract talks

Newcastle are in talks with Joelinton about a new long-term contract, with 18 months left on his current deal.

Discussions have been ongoing for some time but there is yet to be a resolution, amid fears he may miss the rest of the season because of a recurring quad injury.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Keith Downie reports from the Stadium of Light as Newcastle have a good day at the office against their north-east rivals.

The midfielder was ruled out for at least six weeks earlier this month and it has now been recommended he has surgery following a scan this week.

Joelinton is understood to still be awaiting further test results to determine the full extent of the problem, with surgery meaning he would almost certainly miss the rest of the campaign.

The club are keen for him to remain a key player in the future and hope to agree a new long-term contract having become one of the most popular players on Tyneside.

His absence alongside the suspension of Sandro Tonali has impacted their season and increased the need for a midfielder in the January transfer window, with interest still in Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips among others.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Transfer Show details whether Newcastle United could look to sign Kalvin Phillips in the January transfer window.

Joelinton was the latest player to be targeted by burglars on Saturday, meanwhile, with his home broken into while he was watching his side face Manchester City at St James' Park.

Who will be on the move in the January window?

Opening on January 1 and closing at 11pm on February 1 in England and midnight in Scotland, keep up to date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms.

You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News, including daily transfer shows, and listen to our dedicated Transfer Talk podcast.