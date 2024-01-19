Kieran Trippier: Bayern Munich interested in signing Newcastle and England defender

Bayern Munich are interested in move for Newcastle right-back Kieran Trippier; the 33-year-old has seven assists for Newcastle this season, though performances have dipped of late; Trippier was one of the first major signings under Newcastle's Saudi Arabia ownership in 2022
Friday 19 January 2024 11:23, UK
Bayern Munich are interested in signing Newcastle and England right-back Kieran Trippier, according to Sky in Germany.
With Bayern facing difficulties in agreeing a loan deal with Paris Saint-Germain for Nordi Mukiele, the focus is now turning to Trippier.
Bayern, managed by former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, have discussed the 33-year-old intensively over the last two days.
Trippier has seven assists in 19 Premier League matches for Newcastle this season but his performances have dipped in recent weeks.
The right-back was responsible for multiple mistakes leading to goals in Newcastle's 3-0 defeat at Everton and their 4-1 loss at Tottenham.
Trippier's clumsy backpass was also responsible for Chelsea snatching a late equaliser in the Carabao Cup quarter-final loss against Newcastle, which the Magpies lost on penalties.
The England international was one of the first major signings for Newcastle's Saudi Arabia ownership when he joined for £12m from Atletico Madrid in January 2022.
Newcastle are in talks with Joelinton about a new long-term contract, with 18 months left on his current deal.
Discussions have been ongoing for some time but there is yet to be a resolution, amid fears he may miss the rest of the season because of a recurring quad injury.
The midfielder was ruled out for at least six weeks earlier this month and it has now been recommended he has surgery following a scan this week.
Joelinton is understood to still be awaiting further test results to determine the full extent of the problem, with surgery meaning he would almost certainly miss the rest of the campaign.
The club are keen for him to remain a key player in the future and hope to agree a new long-term contract having become one of the most popular players on Tyneside.
His absence alongside the suspension of Sandro Tonali has impacted their season and increased the need for a midfielder in the January transfer window, with interest still in Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips among others.
Joelinton was the latest player to be targeted by burglars on Saturday, meanwhile, with his home broken into while he was watching his side face Manchester City at St James' Park.
